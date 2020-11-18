WTI Price Analysis: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal

- WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market.
- A close above Tuesday's high if needed to confirm a bullish revival.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a North American oil benchmark, currently trades near $41.41 per barrel, representing a 0.10% decline on the day.
On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market. In other words, both bulls and the bears are unwilling to lead the price action.
As such, the focus now is on Wednesday's close. Acceptance above the Doji candle's high of $41.69 would imply the period of indecision has ended with a bull victory and open the doors to $43.06 (Nov. 11 high). A violation there would expose the 2020 high of $43.78.
Alternatively, a close under the Doji candle's low of $40.57 would confirm a bearish reversal and shift risk in favor of a drop to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) located at $36.28.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|41.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.37
|Daily SMA50
|39.65
|Daily SMA100
|40.57
|Daily SMA200
|37.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.92
|Previous Daily Low
|40.81
|Previous Weekly High
|43.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.43
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears
AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid disappointing Australian Q3 Wage Price Index and fresh covid restrictions announced in South Australia. Mounting coronavirus fears lift the demand for the safe-haven US dollar.
USD/JPY sticks to weekly lows just above 104.00 as virus woes escalate
USD/JPY drops for the fifth day after stepping back from 105.67 during last week. Tokyo to increase alert level to the highest amid recent surge in covid infections. BOJ’s Kuroda signals further support for regional banks, FinMin also hints economic helps.
Gold eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support
Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bearish streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, although remains in a familiar range below $1900. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results against the back drop of the coronavirus surge and new restrictions announced globally.
Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal
WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.