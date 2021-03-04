WTI Price Analysis: Turns south after facing rejection once again above 50-SMA

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI erases gains, returns to the red in the European session. 
  • Bearish RSI suggests more downside in the offing.
  • OPEC+ outcome much-awaited alongside Powell’s speech.

WTI (futures on NYMEX) drops back below $61, shedding over $1 from daily highs of $61.87, as the bulls turn cautious ahead of the all-important outcome from the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s critical speech.

The black gold edged higher earlier this Thursday on reports that the alliance is likely to roll over the oil output cuts next month when compared to expectations of production hike, in light of improved global economic outlook.

Meanwhile, markets await Powell’s take on the recent yield surge, which could have a significant impact on the risk sentiment and the US dollar-sensitive oil.

From a technical perspective, the price of the WTI barrel has failed to find acceptance above the horizontal 50-simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart, now at $61.61.

This has prompted the bears to regain control, knocking-off the prices sharply lower to test the fierce support around the $60.65 region. At that level, the bearish 21-SMA coincides with the upward-sloping 100-SMA.

The selling pressure could likely intensify if the black gold delivers a four-hour candlestick closing below the abovementioned cap. Subsequently, a test of the March low at $59.17 cannot be ruled out.

Alternatively, the WTI bulls need a sustained move above the 50-SMA to extending the upside, with the next resistance seen at the $62 round figure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the midline and entered the negative territory, suggesting that the downside seems more compelling in the session ahead.

WTI four-hour chart

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.55
Today Daily Change -0.55
Today Daily Change % -0.90
Today daily open 61.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.91
Daily SMA50 54.81
Daily SMA100 48.85
Daily SMA200 44.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.87
Previous Daily Low 59.17
Previous Weekly High 63.72
Previous Weekly Low 58.81
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 59.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 62.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

