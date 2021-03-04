WTI Price Analysis: Turns south after facing rejection once again above 50-SMA

- WTI erases gains, returns to the red in the European session.
- Bearish RSI suggests more downside in the offing.
- OPEC+ outcome much-awaited alongside Powell’s speech.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) drops back below $61, shedding over $1 from daily highs of $61.87, as the bulls turn cautious ahead of the all-important outcome from the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s critical speech.
The black gold edged higher earlier this Thursday on reports that the alliance is likely to roll over the oil output cuts next month when compared to expectations of production hike, in light of improved global economic outlook.
Meanwhile, markets await Powell’s take on the recent yield surge, which could have a significant impact on the risk sentiment and the US dollar-sensitive oil.
From a technical perspective, the price of the WTI barrel has failed to find acceptance above the horizontal 50-simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart, now at $61.61.
This has prompted the bears to regain control, knocking-off the prices sharply lower to test the fierce support around the $60.65 region. At that level, the bearish 21-SMA coincides with the upward-sloping 100-SMA.
The selling pressure could likely intensify if the black gold delivers a four-hour candlestick closing below the abovementioned cap. Subsequently, a test of the March low at $59.17 cannot be ruled out.
Alternatively, the WTI bulls need a sustained move above the 50-SMA to extending the upside, with the next resistance seen at the $62 round figure.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the midline and entered the negative territory, suggesting that the downside seems more compelling in the session ahead.
WTI four-hour chart
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|61.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.91
|Daily SMA50
|54.81
|Daily SMA100
|48.85
|Daily SMA200
|44.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.87
|Previous Daily Low
|59.17
|Previous Weekly High
|63.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.81
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data
DXY trades without clear direction around the 91.00 level. Investors’ attention remains on yields and US inflation. Fed’s Powell, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.