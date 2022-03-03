WTI Price Analysis: Testing inverse H&S breakout above $111.00, near 11-year high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI bulls take a breather near the highest level since May 2011.
  • Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern, upbeat MACD signals favor buyers.
  • 200-SMA restricts short-term declines, 2011’s high lures bulls.

WTI crude oil prices remain firmer around the highest levels since May 2011 despite the latest pullback from tops to $111.40 during Thursday’s Asian session.

The black gold teases the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart formation by the press time.

Also favoring the quote’s further upside are the firmer MACD signals and successful trading beyond the 200-SMA.

That said, tops marked during the year 2011 near $114.80 seem to lure WTI bulls during the fresh upside.

Following that, the theoretical target surrounding $118.00 will be on the cards.

Alternatively, a downside break of the nearby resistance-turned-support line, at $111.30 by the press time, will negate the latest bullish breakout.

Even so, the WTI bears will remain cautious until the prices stay above the 200-SMA level of 103.82.

WTI: 15-minute chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 111.3
Today Daily Change 1.51
Today Daily Change % 1.38%
Today daily open 109.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.52
Daily SMA50 85.68
Daily SMA100 81.1
Daily SMA200 76.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.83
Previous Daily Low 103.29
Previous Weekly High 100
Previous Weekly Low 88.93
Previous Monthly High 100
Previous Monthly Low 85.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 112.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 115.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

