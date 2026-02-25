USD/JPY trades around 156.30 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.26% on the day, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure against the US Dollar (USD). The pair extends its recent upward move amid growing uncertainty over the interest rate path of the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

According to local media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed reservations about further rate hikes during her meeting last week with BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. Although Ueda clarified that discussions broadly covered economic and financial developments, markets interpret the headlines as a potential signal that monetary normalization could proceed at a slower pace than previously expected.

At the same time, the nomination of Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato to the BoJ policy board reinforces this perception. Both are viewed as reflationist-leaning figures, generally supportive of accommodative policy. This institutional shift has prompted investors to reassess their expectations, with markets currently pricing in around 15 basis points of tightening by April.

MUFG notes that the BoJ’s ability to validate these expectations will be crucial for the Japanese Yen’s trajectory, adding that a cautious tone from Deputy Governor Shinichi Himino could trigger further selling pressure on the JPY. Meanwhile, Rabobank argues that the overall policy bias is unlikely to change significantly and continues to expect USD/JPY to move lower in the coming months, suggesting that the impact of the recent nominations should remain limited.

USD/JPY’s move higher comes even as the US Dollar trades on the back foot. The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under pressure on the day, reflecting lingering concerns over the US policy outlook and softer investor sentiment toward the Greenback.

However, the broader USD weakness is being overshadowed by the sharp decline in the JPY. Markets are primarily reacting to reduced confidence in the Bank of Japan’s tightening path, which triggers renewed selling pressure on the Japanese currency. As a result, USD/JPY pushes higher, driven more by Japanese Yen underperformance than by underlying US Dollar strength.