Fed’s Schmid: Politics do not enter Fed policy debates

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Federal Reserve (Fed) President of the Bank of Kansas City Jeffrey Schmid said on Wednesday that the Fed system has layers of independence and that politics do not enter Fed policy debates. In an appearence before the Economic Club of Colorado, he added he believes the Fed’s independence leads to better decisions.

Key takeaways

Fed system has layers of independence.

Politics do not enter Fed policy debates, independence leads to better decisions.

Powell is a 'patriot' who wants to do the right thing for nation.

Every Fed chair has their own sense of how to run the FOMC.

Last year's FOMC dissents were not done lightly.

Appreciates that Warsh, if confirmed as Fed chair, would come with experience.

Never returning to Fed balance sheet size seen before financial crisis.

Main focus of Fed balance sheet debate is about size of reserves.

Concerned about duration of Fed balance sheet.

Fed mortgage holdings have lowered yields there.

It will take years for the Fed to run off mortgage bond holdings.

Fed Treasury bill reserve management buying is relatively modest.

We have work to do on inflation side of Fed mandate.

We are in a pretty good place for job market.

Fed attentive to but not preoccupied by the market.

Fed response to market trouble would depend on cause.”

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.33%-0.49%0.25%-0.19%-0.89%-0.54%-0.25%
EUR0.33%-0.17%0.55%0.14%-0.58%-0.22%0.07%
GBP0.49%0.17%0.76%0.30%-0.41%-0.06%0.24%
JPY-0.25%-0.55%-0.76%-0.42%-1.13%-0.79%-0.49%
CAD0.19%-0.14%-0.30%0.42%-0.71%-0.36%-0.06%
AUD0.89%0.58%0.41%1.13%0.71%0.35%0.65%
NZD0.54%0.22%0.06%0.79%0.36%-0.35%0.30%
CHF0.25%-0.07%-0.24%0.49%0.06%-0.65%-0.30%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

