Gold reclaims $5,200 on trade jitters and Fed cut bets

Gold prices rise over 1% on Wednesday amid uncertainty on US trade policies and expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will ease policy through the rest of the year. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $5,204 after bouncing off its worst levels at $5,121.

Bullion climbs over 1% amid tariff uncertainty, dovish rate expectations and persistent geopolitical risks

In the State of the Union speech, US President Donald Trump said that the economy is faring well and that the US is living in a golden age. He added that lower interest rates will solve the housing problem, that inflation is falling, wages rising and that the economy is roaring like never before.

Regarding Iran, he claimed that they’re working on missiles that could reach the US. He noted that Tehran wants to make a deal, but it has not confirmed that it would not pursue nuclear weapons and reiterated his stance of diplomacy.

In the meantime, talks between Washington and Tehran will resume in Geneva on Thursday.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that Trump will sign a directive to raise his global tariff to 15% “where appropriate”, and is looking for continuity with nations that struck trade deals.

Fed’s Schmid, Barkin deliver remarks

The US economic docket is scarce, with Fed officials grabbing the headlines. Kansas City Fed Jeffrey Schmid said that he is concerned about the size of the balance sheet, adding that policy is in a “pretty good place for the job market.” Regarding higher prices, he said, “We have work to do on the inflation side” of the Fed mandate.

Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin said that “rate policy can’t address disruption from AI.”

The swaps market had priced in 51 basis points of Fed easing towards the end of the year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Aside from this, JPMorgan analysts expect Gold prices to hit $6,300 per ounce by the year-end, as revealed in a note. They cite strong and sustained demand from both central banks and investors, a weaker US Dollar, lower interest rates and economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Ahead in the week, the US economic docket will feature more speeches by Fed officials and Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

XAU/USD Technical outlook: Gold’s advance at risk below $5,250

The overall trend is up, according to Gold’s price action, but buyers must clear this week’s high of $5,249 to keep the successive series of higher highs-higher lows structure intact. Once that level is cleared, traders could challenge the $5,300 figure before testing the January 30 high at $5,451.

On the flip side, if XAU/USD fails to conquer $5,249, it opens the door to a retracement, with the first support level seen at $5,150. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the February 24 low of $5,093, the next support would be the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $5,033, before testing $5,000.

Gold Daily Chart