WTI Price Analysis: Teases head-and-shoulders confirmation on 4H, focus on $71.00

- WTI bounces off intraday low, from the neckline of bearish formation.
- MACD condition, sustained break of 200-SMA favor sellers.
WTI consolidates weekly losses while picking up bids around $71.70, up 0.30% intraday, during early Friday.
In doing so, the black gold takes a U-turn from the support line of a bearish chart pattern, head-and-shoulders, on the four-hour (4H) chart. Even so, the 200-SMA breakdown and downbeat MACD signal further downside of the energy prices.
Hence, bears should wait for a clear downside break of $71.00 to aim for late May’s low around $65.00.
During the fall, the $70.00 threshold and the early June’s wing lows near $68.30–35 could test the commodity’s downside.
Meanwhile, a clear break of the 200-SMA level of $72.00 will highlight the $72.50 and $74.30 resistances.
However, WTI bulls may remain cautious until the quote stays below the $75.00 hurdle.
Overall, oil buyers seem to have tired and a confirmation of the bearish chart pattern can trigger the much-awaited pullback in prices.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|71.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.22
|Daily SMA50
|69.65
|Daily SMA100
|65.95
|Daily SMA200
|56.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.49
|Previous Daily Low
|71.02
|Previous Weekly High
|76.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.28
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800
EUR/USD is struggling to extend the corrective pullback above 1.1800 amid a risk-off mood and the US dollar clinging onto the recent gains. Sluggish MACD signals further sideways grind, multiple resistances also challenge the bulls ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD bounces off monthly support to defend 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses, picks up bids of late. Sluggish MACD challenges recovery moves inside short term rising channel. 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, channel support will be crucial for bears.
EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800
EUR/USD is struggling to extend the corrective pullback above 1.1800 amid a risk-off mood and the US dollar clinging onto the recent gains. Sluggish MACD signals further sideways grind, multiple resistances also challenge the bulls ahead of key US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state
Can the Bank of Japan scare investors away from the yen? It is a tough task to impact the safe-haven currency, but the Tokyo-based institution can certainly try.