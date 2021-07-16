WTI Price Analysis: Teases head-and-shoulders confirmation on 4H, focus on $71.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI bounces off intraday low, from the neckline of bearish formation.
  • MACD condition, sustained break of 200-SMA favor sellers.

WTI consolidates weekly losses while picking up bids around $71.70, up 0.30% intraday, during early Friday.

In doing so, the black gold takes a U-turn from the support line of a bearish chart pattern, head-and-shoulders, on the four-hour (4H) chart. Even so, the 200-SMA breakdown and downbeat MACD signal further downside of the energy prices.

Hence, bears should wait for a clear downside break of $71.00 to aim for late May’s low around $65.00.

During the fall, the $70.00 threshold and the early June’s wing lows near $68.30–35 could test the commodity’s downside.

Meanwhile, a clear break of the 200-SMA level of $72.00 will highlight the $72.50 and $74.30 resistances.

However, WTI bulls may remain cautious until the quote stays below the $75.00 hurdle.

Overall, oil buyers seem to have tired and a confirmation of the bearish chart pattern can trigger the much-awaited pullback in prices.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.33
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 71.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.22
Daily SMA50 69.65
Daily SMA100 65.95
Daily SMA200 56.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.49
Previous Daily Low 71.02
Previous Weekly High 76.4
Previous Weekly Low 70.28
Previous Monthly High 74.17
Previous Monthly Low 66.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800

EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800

EUR/USD is struggling to extend the corrective pullback above 1.1800 amid a risk-off mood and the US dollar clinging onto the recent gains. Sluggish MACD signals further sideways grind, multiple resistances also challenge the bulls ahead of key US data.

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off monthly support to defend 1.3800

GBP/USD bounces off monthly support to defend 1.3800

GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses, picks up bids of late. Sluggish MACD challenges recovery moves inside short term rising channel. 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, channel support will be crucial for bears.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800

EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800

EUR/USD is struggling to extend the corrective pullback above 1.1800 amid a risk-off mood and the US dollar clinging onto the recent gains. Sluggish MACD signals further sideways grind, multiple resistances also challenge the bulls ahead of key US data.

 

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside

Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside

Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29. 

Read more

BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state

BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state

Can the Bank of Japan scare investors away from the yen? It is a tough task to impact the safe-haven currency, but the Tokyo-based institution can certainly try.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures