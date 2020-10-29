WTI Price Analysis: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside

- WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday.
- Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support.
- 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.
WTI prints mid intraday gains while trying to keep the U-turn from the multi-day low of $35.08 flashed the previous day. In doing so, the black gold picks up bids near $36.35 ahead of Friday’s Tokyo open.
While a failure to provide a daily closing below a falling trend line from June 25 triggered the commodity’s latest U-turn, the quote remains below 200-day SMA amid the most bearish MACD signals in seven weeks.
As a result, the current recovery moves can be ignored unless breaking the 200-day SMA level of $37.73, which in turn holds the key to the energy benchmark’s run-up to the short-term resistance line, at $41.50. However, the $40.00 psychological magnet can offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
On the contrary, a downside break below the stated support line, currently around $36.00, will aim for the June 15 low of $34.65 before directing the WTI bears to the June month’s bottom surrounding $34.45.
Should WTI remains offered below $34.45, May 22 low near $30.85 and the $30.00 round-figure will be important to watch.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|36.29
|Today Daily Change
|-1.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.25%
|Today daily open
|37.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.98
|Daily SMA50
|40.35
|Daily SMA100
|40.46
|Daily SMA200
|38.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.14
|Previous Daily Low
|37.11
|Previous Weekly High
|41.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.65
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|36.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|35.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.75
