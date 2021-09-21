WTI Price Analysis: Monthly support line backs reversal towards $71.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI recovers from weekly low, refreshes intraday top of late.
  • Bullish MACD, short-term key support line favor recovery moves.
  • Convergence of previous resistance line, 50-DMA adds to the downside support.
  • Bullish Doji’s top challenges the advances towards monthly high.

WTI extends rebound from a one-month-old support line towards $71.00, up 0.53% on a day around $70.70 by the press time of the pre-European session on Tuesday.

The commodity’s recovery moves also gain support from bullish MACD signals aim at the rejection of last week’s bearish candlestick formation, by an upside clearance of $72.75.

Following that, the monthly high near $72.90 and late July tops close to $73.90 will challenge the oil buyers.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated support line, around $70.40, will have to get validation from the $70.00 threshold to recall the black gold bears.

Even so, a convergence of a downward sloping trend line from early July and 50-DMA, around $69.10, will be a tough nut to crack for WTI bears.

Overall, the quote remains in recovery mode but on a bumpy road to the north.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 70.78
Today Daily Change 0.39
Today Daily Change % 0.55%
Today daily open 70.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.34
Daily SMA50 69.2
Daily SMA100 69.2
Daily SMA200 63.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.87
Previous Daily Low 69.68
Previous Weekly High 72.88
Previous Weekly Low 69.3
Previous Monthly High 73.54
Previous Monthly Low 61.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar

EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar

EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood

GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.

GBP/USD News

Gold remains pressured below $1,770 amid yields rebound, pre-Fed anxiety

Gold remains pressured below $1,770 amid yields rebound, pre-Fed anxiety

Gold prices lack the enthusiasm to enjoy a slight pullback in the greenback on Tuesday. The losses in the US dollar are compensated by the higher US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields.  Investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed meeting.

Gold News

AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows

AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows

AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.

Read more

Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?

Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?

This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande.  The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures