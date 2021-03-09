WTI Price Analysis: Immediate HMA confluence tests recovery moves around $65.50

- WTI bounces off intraday low while trying to recover the previous day’s losses.
- 21-HMA, 50-HMA guards nearby upside, two-week-old horizontal support will challenge sellers.
WTI holds $65.00, currently up 0.80% around $65.10, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark recovers from the intraday low while trying to trim Monday’s pullback moves from a multi-month high.
Although RSI’s U-turn from the oversold area, coupled with upbeat fundamentals, favor WTI bulls, a confluence of 21 and 50-HMA around $65.50-55 probes immediate upside of the black gold.
Also acting as a short-term resistance will be the $66.30, a break of which may not hesitate to refresh the highest levels marked since October 2018 while eyeing the $68.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, a horizontal area comprising February 25 highs and last Thursday’s lows around $63.80-65 can offer nearby support during the quote’s fresh declines.
Even if WTI sellers break strong horizontal support, a one-week-old ascending support line around $62.70 should challenge further downside ahead of highlighting the $60.00 psychological magnet for sellers.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70%
|Today daily open
|64.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.09
|Daily SMA50
|55.82
|Daily SMA100
|49.56
|Daily SMA200
|44.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.87
|Previous Daily Low
|64.49
|Previous Weekly High
|66.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.17
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.18
