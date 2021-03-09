WTI Price Analysis: Immediate HMA confluence tests recovery moves around $65.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI bounces off intraday low while trying to recover the previous day’s losses.
  • 21-HMA, 50-HMA guards nearby upside, two-week-old horizontal support will challenge sellers.

WTI holds $65.00, currently up 0.80% around $65.10, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark recovers from the intraday low while trying to trim Monday’s pullback moves from a multi-month high.

Although RSI’s U-turn from the oversold area, coupled with upbeat fundamentals, favor WTI bulls, a confluence of 21 and 50-HMA around $65.50-55 probes immediate upside of the black gold.

Also acting as a short-term resistance will be the $66.30, a break of which may not hesitate to refresh the highest levels marked since October 2018 while eyeing the $68.00 threshold.

Meanwhile, a horizontal area comprising February 25 highs and last Thursday’s lows around $63.80-65 can offer nearby support during the quote’s fresh declines.

Even if WTI sellers break strong horizontal support, a one-week-old ascending support line around $62.70 should challenge further downside ahead of highlighting the $60.00 psychological magnet for sellers.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 65.02
Today Daily Change 0.45
Today Daily Change % 0.70%
Today daily open 64.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.09
Daily SMA50 55.82
Daily SMA100 49.56
Daily SMA200 44.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 67.87
Previous Daily Low 64.49
Previous Weekly High 66.27
Previous Weekly Low 59.17
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 66.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 60.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 66.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.18

 

 

