WTI remains pressured around intraday low, defends previous day’s U-turn from two-week top.

Downbeat RSI conditions, pullback from short-term key DMA hints at further weakness.

11-week-old bullish triangle gains major attention, highlighting $78.20 as the key hurdle.

WTI crude oil extends the previous day’s pullback from a two-week top as it drops to $75.70 while refreshing intraday low during early Friday morning in Europe.

The black gold’s latest weakness could also be linked to the failure to cross the 21-DMA, around $77.00. Given the downbeat RSI conditions, the WTI crude oil price is likely to witness further selling pressure.

However, November’s low of around $73.65 could act as immediate support for the energy benchmark.

Following that, a downward-sloping trend line from September, forming part of the bullish triangle formation around $69.80, will gain the bear’s attention.

In a case where WTI remains weak past $69.80, the December 2021 low near $62.35 should lure the commodity sellers.

Alternatively, the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding $77.00 guards the quote’s immediate recovery, a break of which could quickly propel the WTI towards the upper line of the stated triangle, near $78.20.

Should the WTI buyers manage to keep the reins past $78.20, the same will confirm the bullish chart pattern and suggest further advances of the quote towards the theoretical target surrounding $101.00.

During the run-up, the previous monthly peak of $92.90 and the August month high near $97.30 can act as buffers.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected