WTI Price Analysis: Drops from 10-month top to snap five-day uptrend

- WTI bounces off intraday low, dropped earlier as US dollar extends Friday’s recovery moves.
- Greenback benefits from virus woes, stimulus passage amid a light calendar day.
- 10-day SMA, five-week-old support line restricts immediate downside.
WTI picks up the bids near $47.85, down 2.68% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark takes the U-turn from the highest levels since February, marked last Friday, amid US dollar gains, mainly backed by the risk-off mood and nearness to the American aid package.
Read: US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
Other than the fundamentals, overbought RSI conditions also favored the WTI sellers’ return. However, a confluence of 10-day SMA and an ascending trend line from mid-November, near $47.40/25, offers strong immediate support.
While the recent dip in RSI and fundamentals favor further weakness of oil prices, a sustained downside break of $47.25, also breaking the $47.00, becomes necessary for the sellers’ entry.
In a case, the WTI bears keep reins past-$47.00, November high near $46.30 and the monthly bottom near $44.00 will gain market attention.
On the flip side, the recent high near $49.45 and the $50.00 offer immediate resistance to the commodity. However, any further upside will not refrain from the February high of $54.68.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.86
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.68%
|Today daily open
|49.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46.15
|Daily SMA50
|42.45
|Daily SMA100
|41.68
|Daily SMA200
|36.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|49.43
|Previous Daily Low
|48.28
|Previous Weekly High
|49.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|45.87
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|48.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|48.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|48.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|47.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|49.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|50.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3350, UK PM Johnson’s COBRA meeting eyed
GBP/USD clings to weekly lows around 1.3350 ahead of the London open. The Brexit impasse, a new strain of coronavirus-led lockdown and a growing list of countries placing travel bans from the UK weigh on the pound. UK PM Johnson's emergency COBRA meeting awaited.
Gold buyers flirt with $1,900, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside
Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session while trading close to $1900. The yellow metal keeps the last week’s upside break of 50-day SMA while defying pullback moves portrayed on Friday.
AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7550 as virus woes gain momentum
AUD/USD stays pressured, eyeing 0.7550, as US stimulus-backed risk-on fades. Canada follows Europe, Turkey to ban flights from the UK, Ontario up for a lockdown. PBOC keeps rates unchanged. Risk sentiment remains sour amid escalating coronavirus concerns.
New Covid Strain, Brexit trade deadline
After the weekend’s news that London and many other parts of the UK have been plunged into tier 4 lockdowns, that a new Covid strain is rampant in London and the South East, that a growing number of countries are closing their boarders to UK flights ...
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.