US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

- DXY extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus.
- 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle.
- Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.
US Dollar Index (DXY) takes the bids near 90.45, up 0.50% intraday, during early Monday. The greenback gauge bounced off the lowest since April 2018 last Friday amid hopes of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package as the current budget funding reached near expiry.
During the weekend, policymakers at Capitol Hill finalized the details of the much-awaited covid stimulus but couldn’t announce it formally as Sunday ends. However, the Congress members managed to avert the government shutdown while passing a one-day stopgap funding bill.
Read: S&P 500 Futures wobble around 3,700 as US stimulus news combat Brexit, virus woes
In a reaction, the US dollar extends Friday’s recovery moves while battling a downward sloping trend line from November 04 as well as 10-day SMA, around 90.49/53.
While upbeat fundamentals are likely to support the greenback buyers to cross the 90.53 immediate hurdle, a 21-day SMA near 91.07 will challenge the quote afterward.
Alternatively, the 90.00 threshold restricts the sellers’ entries ahead of the recent multi-month low of 89.72.
In a case where the DXY drops below 89.72, April 2018 low near 89.22 will lure the bears.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51%
|Today daily open
|90
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.1
|Daily SMA50
|92.28
|Daily SMA100
|92.78
|Daily SMA200
|95.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.13
|Previous Daily Low
|89.77
|Previous Weekly High
|90.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.73
|Previous Monthly High
|94.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.52
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3350, UK PM Johnson’s COBRA meeting eyed
GBP/USD clings to weekly lows around 1.3350 ahead of the London open. The Brexit impasse, a new strain of coronavirus-led lockdown and a growing list of countries placing travel bans from the UK weigh on the pound. UK PM Johnson's emergency COBRA meeting awaited.
Gold buyers flirt with $1,900, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside
Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session while trading close to $1900. The yellow metal keeps the last week’s upside break of 50-day SMA while defying pullback moves portrayed on Friday.
AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7550 as virus woes gain momentum
AUD/USD stays pressured, eyeing 0.7550, as US stimulus-backed risk-on fades. Canada follows Europe, Turkey to ban flights from the UK, Ontario up for a lockdown. PBOC keeps rates unchanged. Risk sentiment remains sour amid escalating coronavirus concerns.
New Covid Strain, Brexit trade deadline
After the weekend’s news that London and many other parts of the UK have been plunged into tier 4 lockdowns, that a new Covid strain is rampant in London and the South East, that a growing number of countries are closing their boarders to UK flights ...
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
