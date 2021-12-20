WTI Price Analysis: Defends $69.00 around two-week low

- WTI remains pressured around fortnight low, extends Friday’s losses.
- 50-DMA guards corrective pullback inside Megaphone broadening pattern.
- Short-term support line tests immediate downside amid oversold RSI conditions.
WTI crude oil traders lick their wounds near $69.20, down 1.55% intraday after refreshing the two-week low during early Monday.
In doing so, the black gold trades inside a Megaphone chart formation while justifying failures to stay beyond the 50-SMA.
Even so, oversold RSI conditions may trigger the quote’s bounce from the support line of the state Megaphone, near $68.25.
Should the quote fail to recover from $68.25, it becomes vulnerable to test monthly horizontal support near $65.50.
Alternatively, recovery moves remain elusive below the 50-DMA level of $71.15, a break of which will direct WTI buyers to challenge the Megaphone’s upper line near $72.00.
During the commodity’s upside past $72.00, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of November 24 to December 02 downside, near $72.70, will act as an additional upside filter before recalling the bulls.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18%
|Today daily open
|70.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.16
|Daily SMA50
|77.05
|Daily SMA100
|73.69
|Daily SMA200
|70.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.01
|Previous Daily Low
|69.69
|Previous Weekly High
|72.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.21
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.97
