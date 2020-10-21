WTI Price Analysis: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA

- WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA stand tall to challenge the oil bulls.
WTI retraces the biggest losses in three weeks while taking rounds to $40.10 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day before taking a U-turn from 100-day EMA.
While following its repeated pattern to reverse from 100-day EMA, established since early October, the black gold confronts 50% Fibonacci retracement of its August 27 to September 08 downside.
Considering the normal RSI conditions and the oil prices’ usual pullback from the key EMA, WTI buyers can overcome the immediate upside barrier near $40.15 to challenge the late-September high of $40.88.
However, any more upside beyond $40.88 will have to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $41.00 and 200-day EMA, currently around $41.30, to convince the WTI bulls.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below the 100-day EMA level of $39.83 will have the scope to return from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $39.25, failing to which can direct bears to $38.70 and the monthly low around $36.80.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.14
|Today Daily Change
|-1.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.71%
|Today daily open
|41.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.19
|Daily SMA50
|40.77
|Daily SMA100
|40.4
|Daily SMA200
|38.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.93
|Previous Daily Low
|40.51
|Previous Weekly High
|41.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.31
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidates heaviest gains in two weeks above 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD eases from weekly high of 0.7137 marked on Wednesday. Virus woes, dovish tone of Fed’s Bullard also probe the optimists. RBA’s Debelle, NAB Business Confidence will offer immediate direction, risk news remain as the main driver.
USD/JPY: Steeper decline expected once below 104.00
The USD/JPY pair finally woke up from its lethargy, plummeting on dollar’s sell-off. Sellers ignored a modest Wall Street’s advance and higher US Treasury yields. USD/JPY is trading at fresh monthly lows with no signs of bearish exhaustion.
Gold bulls await fresh clues to probe monthly top below $1,950
Gold buyers catch a breather above $1,920 after posting the biggest gains in a fortnight. COVID-19 data from US states, Victoria propel fears of wider wave 2.0. US Initial Jobless Claims, aid package updates will be the key.
WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA
WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.