JPY: Policy doubts keep yen pressured – MUFG

FXStreet Insights Team

MUFG’s Lee Hardman notes the Japanese Yen has recovered slightly, pulling USD/JPY back below 156.00 after touching 156.82, but stresses that loose Bank of Japan policy remains a headwind. Political signals from Prime Minister Takaichi and new dovish BoJ board nominations are fuelling concern over the pace of policy normalization, while Oil and Middle East risks threaten to weigh further on the Yen and support the Dollar.

BoJ normalization doubts weigh on yen

"The yen has strengthened modestly overnight resulting in USD/JPY falling back below the 156.00-level after hitting a high yesterday of 156.82."

"Nevertheless, the nomination yesterday of two dovish new BoJ board members by Prime Minister Takaichi’s government who are known to be strong supporters of reflationist policies in Japan have added to unease over the pace of policy normalization going forward."

"Market participants are not expecting a significant change to the outlook for BoJ policy in the near-term, and are still pricing in high probability of the next rate hike being delivered as soon as in April (around 17bps are currently priced in) and a further rate hike is almost fully priced in by year end."

"A weaker yen and /or higher price of oil triggered by military tensions in the Middle East are two immediate upside risks for inflation."

"We remain wary of the risk of a more significant and sustained spike higher in the price of oil which would increase downside risks for currencies from energy importing countries such as Japan and Europe, and undermine our outlook for further US dollar weakness this year."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1800 as markets focus on geopolitics

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1800 as markets focus on geopolitics

EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar stabilizes, following the recent decline led by tariff uncertainty, capping the pair's upside. All eyes now remain on the US-Iran nuclear talks after ECB President Lagarde's testimony failed to impress Euro bulls. 

GBP/USD holds above 1.3500, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3500, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD rebound from session lows but stays below 1.3550 on Thursday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and makes it difficult for the pair gather recovery momentum. Investors await headlines that will come out of the US-Iran nuclear talks.

Gold clings to small gains near $5,200 ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold clings to small gains near $5,200 ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold trades marginally higher on the day above $5,150 on Thursday as investors refrain from taking large positions. The US and Iran will hold the next round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, outcome of which could have significant implications for risk perception.

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest continues to decline.

The one thing everyone is on the lookout for is US action of some sort against Iran

The one thing everyone is on the lookout for is US action of some sort against Iran

The FX market is minestrone soup these days. It is befuddled by conflicting data, rumors and small stories exaggerated out of proportion, and Trump-generated uncertainty. 

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana trades at $88 at press time on Thursday, after an 11% upswing the previous day within a broader consolidation range of roughly three weeks. Institutional demand for Solana heightens as US spot SOL Exchange Traded Funds record $30 million of inflow on Wednesday.

