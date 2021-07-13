WTI Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to cross $73.80 resistance level

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • WTI prints some minor gains on Tuesday following previous day's sluggish movement.
  • Bulls face critical resistance near the $73.80 level.
  • Momentum oscillator remains in overbought zone with stretched buying conditions.

West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) edges higher Tuesday in the Asian trading session. The prices face a strong resistance near $73.80 as it struggles to break the level on a closing basis.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $73.77, up 0.21% for the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart, after testing a fresh YTD high on July 6, crude oil prices fell sharply the same day as bulls were not able to preserve the momentum.

WTI found support near $70.30 with double bottom formation.

If WTI breaks the intraday low, it could test the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $73.08.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone with bearish momentum. Any downtick in the MACD could accelerate the selling pressure. 

That said, the WTI bears could meet the next downside target at the $72.50 and the $ 71.20  horizontal support levels.

Alternatively, if prices move higher, it could retrace back to the high made at $74.26  a day earlier. 

Next, the bulls attempt to test the $74.65  horizontal resistance level, followed by the high of July 5 at $75.82.

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 73.77
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 73.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.02
Daily SMA50 69.2
Daily SMA100 65.63
Daily SMA200 56.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.27
Previous Daily Low 72.56
Previous Weekly High 76.4
Previous Weekly Low 70.28
Previous Monthly High 74.17
Previous Monthly Low 66.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.12

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 100-HMA towards monthly resistance

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 100-HMA towards monthly resistance

EUR/USD stays on the recovery mode, picks up bids to 1.1865, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains sidelined below 1.3900 amid coronavirus woes

GBP/USD remains sidelined below 1.3900 amid coronavirus woes

GBP/USD fades late Monday’s bounce off 1.3839 around 1.3880 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. 

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,800 despite covid concerns

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,800 despite covid concerns

Gold (XAU/USD) prices extend late Monday’s recovery moves beyond $1,800, around $1,806, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal seems to track gains in the equity markets, ignoring the rebound in the US dollar index (DXY) and Treasury yields.

Gold News

Dogecoin price doomed to crash regardless of what Elon Musk says

Dogecoin price doomed to crash regardless of what Elon Musk says

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.

Read more

The Fed disregards CPI in favor of the GDP deflator

The Fed disregards CPI in favor of the GDP deflator

The top headline in the online FT is “Spread of Delta variant casts a shadow over Europe’s economic rebound--Economists fret over rising infections and return of pandemic restrictions.”

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures