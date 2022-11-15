WTI pares the biggest daily loss in seven weeks, prints mild gains of late.

Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement level, monthly support line restricts immediate downside.

Bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers.

Buyers need validation from $88.10 to retake control.

WTI crude oil remains pressured around $84.70 while consolidating the previous day’s losses, the biggest in nearly two months, heading into Tuesday’s European session.

In doing so, the black gold pokes the $84.50 support confluence comprising the one-month-old ascending trend line and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the commodity’s September-November moves.

That said, the quote’s sustained trading below the 200-SMA and bearish MACD signals keep WTI bears hopeful of breaking the $84.50 support.

Following that, a slump toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $82.50 appears imminent. However, October 18 swing low near $81.30 and the $80.00 psychological magnet could challenge the oil sellers afterward.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the 200-SMA hurdle of $86.65 to convince short-term buyers.

Even so, a downward-sloping resistance line from November 07, close to $88.10, holds the key to oil buyer’s entry.

If the commodity buyers stay dominant past $88.10, the $90.00 round figure and the monthly high near $93.00 should flash on their radars.

Overall, the energy benchmark’s latest inaction fails to push back the sellers targeting the late October’s low.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected