The greyed areas are price imbalances while the red marking is a resistance zone that has a confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near $78.50. While below there, the bias is to the downside. However, a more shallow correction may be all that is needed towards the 38.2% Fibo at $77.70. Either way, bears can target between $75.36 and $74.88 on a break of $75.50.

As illustrated, the price sank into the target area following a correction into where shorts were looking to get in at a premium. The subsequent move has fulfilled the 100% measured move and $75.00 beckons:

It was suggested that ''a correction into resistance could entice trapped longs to get out of losing or breakeven positions and subsequently the shorts coming onto the market around 38.2% Fibonacci correction could see a move out of the consolidation below the trapped volume and into a 100% measured target towards $75.00 over the course of the coming week.''

As per the prior analysis, WTI bears taking control into the Fed, eyes on $75.00bbl , the price of oil has indeed dropped towards the target areas as forecasted at the start of the week, pulling away from the trapped volume that had accumulated around $79.40/50. The following illustrates the price action and gives an update with prospects of a correction before the next move lower.

