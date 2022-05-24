- WTI price is reversing a dip to 108.00 amid risk-aversion.
- Sustaining above the 50-SMA on the 4H chart is critical for oil bulls.
- RSI defends the midline, backs the bulls ahead of the API data.
WTI (NYMEX futures) is attempting a bounce back above the $109.00 mark, having found strong bids just above $108.00 in the last hours.
The rebound in the US oil comes even though risk sentiment remains sour amid a revival of the global growth fears, in the wake of disappointing Euro area and UK Manufacturing and Services PMIs reports for May.
The renewed selling seen in the US dollar could be aiding the latest uptick in the black gold while markets stay hopeful of yet another drawdown in the American crude stockpiles data. The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its weekly crude stocks change report towards the NY close at 2030 GMT.
From a short-term technical perspective, the ascending 50-Simple Moving Average (DMA) on the four-hour chart at $108.88 has come to the rescue of bulls, as they have managed to regain control above the latter.
WTI traders are now eyeing a sustained move above the horizontal 21-SMA at $109.10 to cement the recovery momentum.
Acceptance above that level will power bulls to retest the $110.00 threshold. Further up, the previous day’s high of $111 25 could be challenged by the bullish traders,
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching higher just above the midline, suggesting that recovery could have legs going forward.
WTI: Four-hour chart
On the other side, a four-hourly candlestick closing below the 50-SMA will revive the bearish interests. WTI will then resume its corrective downside towards the daily lows of $108.04 once again.
The next significant downside target is aligned at the upward-sloping 200-SMA at $106.63.
WTI: Additional levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.07
|Today Daily Change
|-1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|110.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.84
|Daily SMA50
|103.84
|Daily SMA100
|97.28
|Daily SMA200
|85.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.25
|Previous Daily Low
|108.6
|Previous Weekly High
|113.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.99
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2500 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2500, recovering from a slump fuelled by dismal UK data. The UK services sector activity weakened sharply in May, reviving recession fears and weighing heavily on the British pound. The renewed USD weakness is aiding cable's rebound.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860 amid falling yields
Gold Price extends a five-day rally amid a broadly subdued US dollar. Risk-aversion, falling Treasury yields boost the XAUUSD gains. Focus on daily closing above 21-DMA for the additional upside.
Crypto markets to turn green as bulls seize control
Bitcoin price is coiling up with no immediate directional bias in sight. Investors can expect BTC to sweep key levels to the bottom, allowing altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple to trigger a run-up.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .