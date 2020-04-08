WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed

- WTI holds onto recovery gains.
- The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East.
- API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints.
- Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment, expectations of stimulus lure the buyers.
While taking positive clues from the US, not to forget hopes of further stimulus, WTI gains 4.5% to $25.00 on NYMEX ahead of the European open on Wednesday. The black gold earlier ignored a jump in inventory numbers from the American Petroleum Institute (API) as well as risk-off while expecting a demand push due to the likely stimulus form the key economies.
While the latest report from Goldman Sachs dims the importance of this week’s OPEC+ meeting, Reuters’ report that the US oil senators will hold talks with Saudi Arabian officials and push for the output cut seems to have helped the energy benchmark off-late.
The Saud-Russia rift has delayed the key this week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, mostly known as OPEC+, which earlier weighed on the oil prices.
Also weighing on the importance of the OPEC+ meeting could be comments from Iran that signal the need for a clear, consensual outcome. Previously, US President Donald Trump’s comment suggesting ‘automatic’ reduction in output helped the quote.
Oil traders may now look for further clues concerning the producers’ move for fresh impulse while coronavirus (COVID-19) fears could keep the recovery under check. On the data front, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release the official inventory data on 14:30 GMT, expected 10.133M versus 13.834M prior.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA near $23.30 enables the buyers to aim for the monthly high surrounding $28.80. While $20.00 could lure the sellers past-$23.30, bulls could aim for $30.00 during the successful rise above $28.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson is breathing on his own. The market mood is calm amid hopes of turning a corner on coronavirus.
EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, recovering amid a better market mood. Earlier, the eurozone finance minister failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus =.
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
Dominance charts show a positive spin for Ether to the detriment of Bitcoin. The technical structures also favour the project led by Vitalik Buterin. XRP fights to regain the $0.20 level and position itself in the race to the moon.
WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed
WTI holds onto recovery gains. The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East. API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints. Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.