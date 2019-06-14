WTI on the bids amid US-Iran conflicts, China data in the spotlight

- Geopolitical challenges supersede trade tussle-led demand worries.
- Political plays, China data, and Baker Hughes’ numbers can offer fresh impulse.
WTI remains on the bids around $52.50 during early Friday as the US allegations of Iran being behind the attacks on 2 oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman rekindled speculations of the US-Iran war.
The US claimed it has video footage showing Iranian coast guards removing mines from the ship while the UK also followed the suit and said it will conduct its own research based on the US news.
As rest of the global leaders like China, Japan, and the EU refrained from providing any direct statement concerning Iran’s hand in the issue, Tehran blasted over the US allegations and said it has nothing that can prove the fact.
With the geopolitical plays taking over the latest threats demand constraints due to the US-China trade tussle, investors may keep following the updates for fresh impulse.
Adding to the watch-list could be monthly industrial production and retail sales data from China and weekly oil rig count figures from the Baker Hughes.
China is the world’s largest industrial player and hence any headline data out of it has a direct impact on the commodity basket. May month retail sales are likely to rise by 8.1% versus 7.2% prior on a yearly basis while industrial production could also advance with a 5.5% mark against 5.4% previous increase on YoY.
Baker Hughes oil rig count data for the US marked depletion to 789 from 800 during the previous release and is up for publishing figures for the week to end on June 14 by later today.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analysis Ross J Burland says that WTI holds trend-line support while trading near 200-week exponential moving average (EMA). He further mentions that:
Bears will look for a push below the 14th Jan 50.41 low which guards the 26th November lows at 49.44. On the flip-side, a break of 53 opens 54.50 and 56 meeting the 20-D EMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.