West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $59.20 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.20% on the day. The commodity remains under pressure amid a firmer US Dollar (USD), while investors await the release of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly inventory report later in the day.

Market participants remain focused on geopolitical developments that could help stabilize prices. Recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure forced the suspension of operations at the Novorossiysk terminal, disrupting flows from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). This temporary reduction in supply helps limit downward pressure, especially as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) confirmed plans to keep production levels unchanged in the first quarter of 2026. This pause, following several months of output increases totaling nearly 2.9 million barrels per day since April 2025, aims to mitigate the risk of oversupply.

Meanwhile, Washington is attempting to foster a lasting de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that a peace agreement could involve easing sanctions on Moscow. A scenario that could eventually increase global Oil supply. OPEC+ has also approved a new mechanism to reassess member states’ maximum sustainable production capacity starting in 2027, a move that could spark internal tensions over future quotas, according to Reuters.

These supply disruptions add to broader risks, including Kazakhstan’s decision to begin redirecting part of its Oil shipments amid CPC interruptions. Rising tensions between the United States (US) and Venezuela introduce another potential supply threat. The White House is considering restricting Venezuelan airspace, a move that could affect roughly 800,000 barrels per day of Crude Oil, most of which is exported to China.

On the macroeconomic front, strongly dovish expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to indirectly support Oil prices. Lower interest rates would improve financial conditions, stimulate economic activity, and boost energy demand. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now assign an 87% chance to a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, lending support to cyclical Commodities such as Oil.

In this environment of geopolitical tension, potential supply tightening, and growing expectations of monetary easing, WTI continues to trade near $59.20, as investors assess the likelihood of a more pronounced rebalancing of the Oil market over the coming months.