- WTI is correcting the day's supply and is meeting daily resistance.
- US CPI data will come on Wednesday and could be pivotal for oil.
- The wild card in the energy sector is the Iran Nuclear Deal.
Oil prices have pared back gains that were made early on Tuesday despite the news that Russia has halted exports on a pipeline to Europe. Markets lack a directional bias ahead of tomorrow's US inflation report due to mixed sentiment surrounding the health of the global economy. At the time of writing, WTI spot is trading at $90.43bbls and has been stuck in a relatively narrow range of between $89.06 and $92.62.
Oil was initially benefitting from supply concerns. The news that Russia halted oil shipments on the southern leg Druzhba pipeline on Aug.4 lifted prices. cutting 250,000 barrels per day of oil supply to Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia were reported to be taken offline after sanctions prevented transit payments, as Bloomberg reported. The suspension of Russian shipments on the line has been regarded as the country's weaponization of energy exports to the continent in retaliation for the coming European embargo on some oil shipments from Russia.
Meanwhile, traders are going to be glued to the screens for the US Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday as they assess the prospects of a recession in the United States and the wider global economy. Analysts are looking for inflation to have risen less than it had done in July, at around 8.7% or lower on an annualized basis. Nevertheless, such a number would be expected to shore up expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike by 75 basis points next month.
Nevertheless, recessions or not, the Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects US oil production to rise to a record next year while expecting a rise in global oil demand next year. The agency said it expects US oil production to rise to an average 12.7-million barrels per day in 2023, down from its July forecast of 12.77-milion bpd but up from 11.9-million bpd this year and topping the record 12.4-million bpd set in 2019.
The great uncertainty in the energy sector comes with the Iranian Nuclear Deal. Analysts at TD Securities explained that ''the bull market in oil is facing its most significant challenge yet, as negotiators are putting together a final draft for a potential Iranian Nuclear deal agreement in front of Washington and Tehran.
''This is a wildcard for oil markets, given that a resumption of Iranian flows would add a substantial amount of spare capacity to the world, effectively buying some time for other producers to potential catch-up in terms of capital expenditures over the medium-term.''
''In this context, our return decomposition framework highlights that our gauge of supply risk has tumbled in the last week amid the latest round of negotiations. This pins the weakness in oil prices primarily on the supply side amidst fears that a potential deal could change the game in oil markets.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|89.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.52
|Daily SMA50
|103.9
|Daily SMA100
|104.56
|Daily SMA200
|94.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.3
|Previous Daily Low
|86.64
|Previous Weekly High
|97.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.4
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losses momentum and trades around 0.6950
AUD/USD eased in the American session to settle at the lower end of its Tuesday range. Lingering Chinese and US inflation figures sent investors to the sidelines. Eyes on equities and government bond yields.
EURUSD returns 1.0200 as the market mood sours
The EUR/USD pair is battling to hold above the 1.0200 mark, undermined by a souring market mood. The European energy crisis adds to the poor performance of the shared currency.
Gold bulls to challenge $1,800 ahead of US inflation figures
Gold kept rallying on Tuesday, hitting a fresh one-month high. The greenback remained weak throughout the first half of the day, recovering some ground after Wall Street’s opening amid the poor tone of US indexes.
Iran adopts crypto in foreign trade, debuts with $10 million import order
In a watershed moment for crypto adoption, Iran registered its first official order for importing $10M worth of goods paid for in cryptocurrencies. A private Iranian news agency reported that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has plans to widely use cryptos in foreign trade.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!