WTI languishes above $40.50 lows amid unfavourable risk flows

- WTI trades lower as a function of the broader risk-off market tone, although is off $40.50 lows.
- Today’s OPEC+ JMMC largely went under the radar, with focus on the end of month official OPEC+.
WTI crude currently trades just above $41.00, above lows closer to $40.50, but still with losses of around $0.30 on the day or about 0.7%.
Crude conforms to risk-off flows
A broader tone of risk-off that has permeated global financial markets today has also weighed on crude oil markets. Broadly speaking, the downside seen in global equity and commodity markets initially seemed to be a technical correction/profit-taking following yesterday’s Moderna vaccine news inspired gains, however, soft US retail sales data at 13:30 is likely also not helping.
Supply-side developments seem not to have shifted the radar much for crude oil markets; the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) met today. Their meeting, which proceeds the all-important end-of-month official OEPC+ meeting, failed to yield a recommendation, but recent reports suggest that there is broad support amongst OPEC+ for at least a 3-month extension to the current 7.4M BPD in output cuts agreed to by the cartel.
Looking ahead, crude oil market focus now shifts to US inventories, with private weekly API inventory data out at 21:30GMT tonight, ahead of official inventories numbers from the US EIA on Wednesday at 15:30GMT.
WTI continues consolidation between trendlines
WTI continues to consolidate between two long-term uptrends. To the upside is a trendline linking the 21 August low and the 18 September, 20 October, 12 and 16 November highs (all between $41.50 and $42.00), and looks set to come into play just above the psychological $42.00 level, which itself WTI has struggled to rally above over the last three months. To the downside, is a trendline linking the 2, 26 October, lows, the 4 and 5 November highs and 13 November lows. This trendline ought to come into play well before support at the $41.00 and the 13 November low at $40.06.
Looking at WTI through a shorter-term lens, Tuesday’s lows around $40.50 ought to offer the most immediate support, while Tuesday’s highs just above $41.50 will offer the most immediate resistance.
WTI four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
