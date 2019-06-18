WTI keeps range around $ 52 mark ahead of API data

- Divided between rising economic growth woes and Middle East tensions.
- Focus on risk trends and US API crude stocks data for fresh direction.
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its range trade around the 52 handle in the European session, unable to find a clear direction amid mixed market sentiment and ongoing Middle East tensions.
The higher-yielding oil finds support from the risk-on action in the European stocks and the US equity futures following the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Draghi’s rate cut talks. Meanwhile, the looming tensions in the Middle-East, in the face of two oil tankers attacked last Thursday and the US suspecting Iran behind the attacks, continue to keep the downside cushioned.
However, any upside attempts lack follow-through amid mounting concerns over the global economic growth, dented by escalating US-China trade war. Investors remain unnerved amid a sharp deterioration in the German business morale and falling inflation expectations across the globe.
Markets now eagerly await the US weekly crude stockpiles data due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute at 2030 GMT for fresh hints on the US supply-side scenario that could help determine the next direction in the prices.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|51.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|52.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.46
|Daily SMA50
|60.19
|Daily SMA100
|58.8
|Daily SMA200
|58.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53
|Previous Daily Low
|51.81
|Previous Weekly High
|54.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.94
|Previous Monthly High
|63.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|53.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
