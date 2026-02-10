Fed’s Hammack: Inflation is still too high
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said that the Fed is in a good position with its policy to see how things develop. She also added that the Fed rate policy could be on “hold” for some time, in a speech prepared for an event in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.
Key takeaways:
Fed in good position with policy ‘to see how things play out’.
Current Fed target rate ‘in vicinity’ of neutral.
Fed rate policy could be on hold 'for quite some time'.
Sees growth boosted by Fed policy, financial conditions, and fiscal support.
Inflation is ‘still too high’ and tariff issues still in play.
‘cautiously optimistic’ about economic outlook.
Expects inflation to ease as year moves forward, but that’s just a forecast.
Both sides of Fed’s mandate have been under pressure.
Job market stabilized into low hire, low fire landscape.
There’s a risk inflation could stick at 3% this year, needs to come down.”
