WTI in wait-and-see mode between $59.00-$60.00 parameters

- Crude oil markets continue to see range-bound trading conditions, with front-month WTI futures remain locked between the $59.00-$60.00 ranges.
- Indecisive trading conditions are not too surprising given the numerous themes being juggled by crude oil market participants.
Crude oil markets continue to see range-bound trading conditions; front-month WTI futures remain locked between the $59.00-$60.00 ranges that have prevailed over the past few days and have been swinging between slightly in the red and slightly in the green. Beyond the recently established intra-day range, the main levels of support and resistance to look out for are the $58.00 and $61.00 areas.
Driving the day
Indecisive trading conditions in crude oil markets are not too surprising, given the numerous themes being juggled by crude oil market participants at the moment, themes which seem at the moment to be cancelling one another out. On the bullish side of the equation; optimism has been growing about the outlook for the global economic recovery in recent weeks, particularly with regards to the US economy following the string of strong data releases at the end of last week/start of this week. Vaccine rollouts continue and sooner or later market participants are expecting an end of pandemic containment restrictions and resurgence in demand for crude oil.
However, near-term demand catalysts are marring the otherwise rosy picture; the pandemic has been accelerating in India, Brazil and some key developed Asia countries, raising the risk of tougher lockdowns there. Meanwhile, Europe remains (mostly) under lockdown and while Italy will soon be easing restrictions, Germany is likely to toughen them. The darkening of the near-term crude oil demand outlook has been reflected in downwards revisions to desks’ and major oil market institution’s oil demand growth forecasts for 2021. Meanwhile, supply-side news has been more negative than positive as of late; OPEC+ are gradually increasing output over the coming months according to last week’s decision and the US and Iran look to be taking steps in the right direction towards a return to the JCPOA meaning a large lump of Iranian supply could soon return to the market (though desks think the rest of OPEC+ will cut output to make up for this).
For crude oil markets to resume their long-term upwards trajectory, the near-term demand outlook is going to have to take a turn for the better, i.e. the likes of Europe, India and Brazil getting the virus under control and easing lockdowns. According to UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo, “oil is currently in a wait and see mode, with market participants looking at the vaccination pace to understand when oil demand will recover further and at nuclear talks in Vienna to see when more Iranian barrels might come back”.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|59.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.32
|Daily SMA50
|60.33
|Daily SMA100
|54.41
|Daily SMA200
|47.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.93
|Previous Daily Low
|58.85
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.88
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.