- US crude oil prices fall 1.20%, as the first omicron-related death looms the impact of the new COVID-19 strain.
- Crude oil demand might decrease if the Omicron variant causes severe illness than the first ones.
- WTI Technical outlook: Has an upward bias, but the 200-DMA is at risk.
The US crude oil benchmark, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), edges lower during the New York session, trading at $70.96 at the time of writing. Since the mid-European session, the market mood has been in risk-off mode. The increase in COVID-19 cases, linked to the newly discovered omicron variant, and the first death caused by the strain in the UK, kept investors nervous. Alongside that, the impact on people’s mobility and the UK’s weighing on imposing stricter restrictions pushed crude oil prices down.
In the overnight session, WTI’s peaked at around $72.75, then tumbled towards $70.50 amid the impact of the omicron variant and mobility restrictions that could decrease oil demand. That, alongside technical resistance levels with the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $71.70 and the 50-hour SMA at $71.36, put a lid on WTI’s prices.
Furthermore, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) increased its outlook for oil consumption in the Q1 of 2022, up to 1.1 million barrels a day, equivalent to an annual world consumption growth in a “typical” year before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.
On its 2022 outlook, OPEC mentioned that the Omicron variant is expected to have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
WTI’s daily chart shows that oil had been in consolidation since Tuesday last week. WTI has an upward bias, with the 200-DMA below the price, acting as a dynamic support area. However, downside risks remain unless oil bulls reclaim the 100-DMA at $73.77.
To the upside, the first resistance level would be the psychological $72.00 figure. A breach of the latter would send US crude oil towards the 100-DMA but need to break above $73.00.
On the other hand, a break below the 200-DMA would expose the figure at $70.00. If WTI bears break that level, the following demand area would be the September 1 low at $67.01, followed by the December 2 cycle low at $62.34.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|71.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.97
|Daily SMA50
|77.77
|Daily SMA100
|73.77
|Daily SMA200
|70.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.18
|Previous Daily Low
|70.2
|Previous Weekly High
|73.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.17
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
