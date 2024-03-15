WTI holds steady around $80.60 area, just below the YTD peak touched on Thursday

- WTI pauses after the previous day’s strong move up to a fresh YTD peak.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and China’s economic woes act as a headwind.
- Improved demand outlook should limit any meaningful corrective decline.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices oscillate in a narrow range, just above mid-$80.00s during the Asian session on Friday and remain well within the striking distance of the highest level since November 6 touched the previous day.
The hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) suggested that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might stick to its higher-for-longer interest rates narrative to bring down inflation. This is expected to hamper economic activity and dent fuel demand, which, along with concerns about a slowdown in China, acts as a headwind for Crude Oil prices. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a sharp decline in US inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries and a rise in energy demand forecasts.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that US crude stockpiles unexpectedly shrank by about 1.5 million barrels in the week to March 8. Meanwhile, Ukraine's one of the most serious drone attacks against Russia's energy sector in recent months caused a fire at Rosneft's biggest refinery on Wednesday. Moreover, the International Energy Agency raised its view on 2024 oil demand growth for a fourth time since November amid supply disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
This comes after OPEC+ members decided to extend the production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day through the second quarter and support prospects for a further appreciating move for Crude Oil prices. Nevertheless, the black liquid remains on track to register strong week gains as the market focus now shifts to the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting next Tuesday.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|80.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.16
|Daily SMA50
|76
|Daily SMA100
|75.58
|Daily SMA200
|78.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.05
|Previous Daily Low
|79.18
|Previous Weekly High
|80.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.18
|Previous Monthly High
|79.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
