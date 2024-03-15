WTI holds steady around $80.60 area, just below the YTD peak touched on Thursday

This comes after OPEC+ members decided to extend the production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day through the second quarter and support prospects for a further appreciating move for Crude Oil prices. Nevertheless, the black liquid remains on track to register strong week gains as the market focus now shifts to the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting next Tuesday.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that US crude stockpiles unexpectedly shrank by about 1.5 million barrels in the week to March 8. Meanwhile, Ukraine's one of the most serious drone attacks against Russia's energy sector in recent months caused a fire at Rosneft's biggest refinery on Wednesday. Moreover, the International Energy Agency raised its view on 2024 oil demand growth for a fourth time since November amid supply disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) suggested that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might stick to its higher-for-longer interest rates narrative to bring down inflation. This is expected to hamper economic activity and dent fuel demand, which, along with concerns about a slowdown in China, acts as a headwind for Crude Oil prices. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a sharp decline in US inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries and a rise in energy demand forecasts.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices oscillate in a narrow range, just above mid-$80.00s during the Asian session on Friday and remain well within the striking distance of the highest level since November 6 touched the previous day.

