WTI hangs near multi-week low, seems vulnerable below mid-$75.00s

- WTI is seen consolidating its recent downfall to the lowest level since July 20 touched on Wednesday.
- Easing worries about supply disruptions in the Middle East and demand concerns continue to weigh.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of a three-week-old descending trend.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices struggle to register any meaningful recovery on Thursday and remain on the defensive for the third straight day. The commodity currently trades around the $75.45 area, down nearly 0.15% for the day and just above its lowest level since July 20 touched on Wednesday.
Easing worries about the potential supply disruptions from the Middle East, led by the Israel-Hamas conflict, and concerns over waning demand in the US and China – the world's top consumers – continue to weigh on Oil prices. In fact, a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) suggested that US crude inventories increased by 11.9 million barrels over the week to November 3. If confirmed, this would mark the biggest weekly build since February and point to a weakening demand.
Meanwhile, data released earlier this week showed that China's crude imports in October were robust, though the worsening economic outlook is expected to dent fuel demand. The fears resurfaced after the latest inflation figures from China indicated sustained deflationary pressures in the wake of weak discretionary spending and business activity. This comes on top of reports that Russia’s oil exports hit a near four-month high in the prior month, which eased worries about tight global supplies.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for Crude Oil prices is to the downside. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are on the verge of falling into oversold territory. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before bearish traders start positioning for an extension of the recent well-established downward trajectory witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
Technical levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|75.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.43
|Daily SMA50
|85.82
|Daily SMA100
|81.48
|Daily SMA200
|77.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.46
|Previous Daily Low
|74.94
|Previous Weekly High
|84.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.94
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6400 amid mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is struggling to extend gains above 0.6400 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Aussie pair feels the heat from the mixed Chinese inflation data, which showed that the country's CPI dropped more than expected in October while PPI outpaced estimates.
USD/JPY eases off 151.00 on weaker USD, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY is easing from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions lends some support to the Japanese Yen. Fed's Powell awaited.
Gold set to test 200-day SMA at $1,935, Powell eyed
Gold price is licking its wounds while flirting with a three-week low just below the $1,950 level early Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is trading broadly subdued amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market sentiment.
XRP price continues to find support from investors even as Ripple Swell day one disappointed investors
XRP price did not rally as much as was expected out of it in the past day given Ripple's developer conference has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Fedspeak: How will it impact the market?
A slew of Fed speakers might be impacting the current momentum in US stocks. Although tech stocks are performing well, we may eventually experience a pause or even a prolonged one. Traders are hesitant to take any risks.