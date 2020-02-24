WTI gaps to the downside in Asia's open, coronavirus fear gripping markets

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • WTI falls to a session low in a bearish opening gap of $51.70.
  • Coronavirus weighing on risk appetite at the start of the week. 

The price of oil has been dominated by the risk-off themes circulation global financial and commodity markets while the US dollar has been on the rampage for the bet part of this year so far. At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate crude is trading at $52.09 having fallen from a high of $52.59 to a session low in a bearish gap of $51.70.

The coronavirus is doing the rounds again at the start of this week as the number of cases world-wide, as well as deaths, are increasing. We have seen an increase for mainland China since the 17th Jan move from 41 cases to Feb 1st 14,380 and a death toll of 304, while the latest numbers shown for 21st Feb, 76,288 and 2,345 deaths. However, there are now cases in various countries and the world. More on that here: Italy's confirmed cases surged from three on Friday morning to more than 130 by Sunday

Coronavirus could be the straw that broke the camel's back

Some of the world's biggest economies are already on the brink of recession and a number of smaller economies that are hurting, too. However, there is not widespread panic in the markets, yet, although the risk-off theme is dominant. Markets are looking to world authorities to preempt the economic impacts and act accordingly, pumping enough stimulus around to prevent a global recession.

However, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other central banks may have fewer monetary tools to deploy and are counting on increased fiscal stimulus from governments – this is where markets could be wrong. Markets are wagering that the combination of fiscal and monetary measures will again prevent the worst, but if this has been a grave miscalculation, then we are likely to see a catastrophic impact on energy prices among a fall-out in global financial and commodity markets. Remember, we are in the tenth year of a seven-year cycle while facing slowing growth, (just look at Japan's and China's expected GDP) growing debt and rising geopolitical uncertainty – the coronavirus could be the straw that broke the camel's back. 

"Before energy markets can make a sustainable move higher, an OPEC+ response is going to be needed at the March meeting, and thus far Russia is seemingly reluctant to participate in further curtailments," analysts at TD Securities explained. "On the CTA front, we do not expect any material moves, while gasoline is trading in whipsaw territory, which could see buying above $1.635/gal."

WTI levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 53.34
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 53.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 51.92
Daily SMA50 56.64
Daily SMA100 56.37
Daily SMA200 56.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.96
Previous Daily Low 52.59
Previous Weekly High 54.69
Previous Weekly Low 51.18
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 54
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6600 amid coronavirus fears

AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6600 amid coronavirus fears

AUD/USD declines to 0.6592 during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair remains on the back foot while extending losses after the gap-down to 0.6600 portrayed at the start of this week’s trading session.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY extends losses below 111.50 as coronavirus spreads outside China

USD/JPY extends losses below 111.50 as coronavirus spreads outside China

USD/JPY declines to 111.45, with the intra-day low of 111.28, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair stays under pressure as coronavirus pushes traders towards risk-safety whereas the pullback in the USD.

USD/JPY News

What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus risk-off themes rule the waves

What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus risk-off themes rule the waves

The coronavirus remains front and centre of the theme for forex at the start of this week. Friday's close leaves a consolidative tone for today's open, if not a risk-off bias which could continue to fuel a bid into the greenback.

Read more

Gold pulls back from fresh seven-year high to sub-$1670 area

Gold pulls back from fresh seven-year high to sub-$1670 area

Gold prices rallied to $1,681.25, the highest since February 2013, during early Monday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the rise in the coronavirus cases outside China.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures