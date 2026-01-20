WTI gains as geopolitical concerns ease, market sentiment improves
- WTI US Oil trades higher on Tuesday, supported by a technical rebound and a more constructive market mood.
- Easing tensions around Iran reduces the immediate supply risk without dampening buying interest.
- Trade threats linked to Greenland remain in focus, while US inventory data could steer near-term direction.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $60.30 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 1.60% on the day, extending the recovery seen since the start of the week. Oil prices benefit from renewed risk appetite across energy markets, as the most acute geopolitical concerns fade, making room for fresh supportive factors.
Tensions surrounding Iran have eased over the past few days after rumors of a US strike failed to materialize. This détente lowers the likelihood of US military action that could disrupt exports from a major producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Even though Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that several thousand people were killed during recent protests, the Oil market is mainly focused on the reduced risk of a sudden supply shock, which helps stabilize the backdrop and encourages tactical buying in WTI.
At the same time, investors’ attention is shifting toward political and trade developments. US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on imports from several European countries, including Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom (UK), from February 1, unless Washington is allowed to buy Greenland. This stance revives fears of a trade conflict between the United States (US) and the European Union, although, for now, the Oil market appears to prioritize short-term factors that are supportive of prices.
According to Janiv Shah, analyst at Rystad Energy, the fading fears around Iran have allowed the market to refocus on broader macroeconomic risks, notably the potential scale of tensions between the United States and Europe. An escalation of trade frictions could weigh on demand over the medium term, but it has not prevented WTI from benefiting from a catch-up move so far.
Traders are also closely watching upcoming US data. The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly Crude Oil inventories report is due later on Tuesday.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.