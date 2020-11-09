WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI snaps two-day losing streak as risks cheer Biden’s victory.
  • Coronavirus woes challenge the bulls ahead of ADIPEC Conference.

WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, currently near $38.40, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.

Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence challenges the outlook for energy demand, commodities benefit from the US dollar’s weakness. It should be noted that Reuters’ latest tally suggests over 10 million cases in the US as well as 30 million marks from Europe that suffer from the deadly virus. The pandemic has already pushed brake on economic activities in major EU states and the UK while America is still trying not to shut the door and shows readiness to form a COVID-19 taskforce team to tackle the problem. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) drops to the fresh low since September 01 while flashing 92.20 as a quote.

With Joe Biden’s victory in US presidential elections favoring more stimulus, risks are bid and the safe-havens stay mostly offered, like the USD, following the results.  Even so, Trump challenges the outcome to keep the Republicans in the power in the Senate.

Also propelling on the market risks could be upbeat figures of the US employment data, published last Friday.

However, speeches from energy ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Iran, UAE along with OPEC's Secretary-General keep the oil buyers cautious. The three-day-long virtual event is known as the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC).

Technical analysis

The 200-day SMA level, currently around $37.30 offers immediate support to the black gold whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the commodity’s October-November downside, near $38.85 can guard nearby upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 38.4
Today Daily Change 0.73
Today Daily Change % 1.94%
Today daily open 37.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.24
Daily SMA50 39.59
Daily SMA100 40.44
Daily SMA200 37.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 38.8
Previous Daily Low 37.29
Previous Weekly High 39.55
Previous Weekly Low 33.85
Previous Monthly High 41.93
Previous Monthly Low 35.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 37.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 36.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 38.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 39.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 40.06

 

 

