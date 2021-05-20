WTI finds some support near $62.00 mark, trims a part of intraday losses

- WTI witnessed some selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- Progress on a deal to lift sanctions on Iran exerted some intraday pressure.
- Renewed USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit losses.
WTI crude oil remained depressed through the early North American session, albeit has managed to recover a part of intraday losses and was last seen trading around the $62.80 region.
Following an early uptick to the $63.90 region, the commodity witnessed some fresh selling and drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The sharp intraday fall was sponsored by reports that progress was made towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost global crude supplies.
This, along with worries that surging COVID-19 cases and the imposition of fresh restrictive measures in some Asian countries would hinder fuel demand recovery, acted as a headwind for the black gold. The downward momentum dragged the commodity back closer to three-week lows touched in the previous session, albeit stalled near the $62.00 mark.
Despite Wednesday's hawkish FOMC minutes, the US dollar struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery from multi-month lows amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The USD remained depressed following the release of mixed US macro data, which, in turn, extended some support to dollar-denominated commodities, including oil.
From a technical perspective, the $62.00 mark might now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained break below might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the commodity vulnerable to break below the $61.00/barrel mark and accelerate the slide to test the next relevant support near the $60.60-55 horizontal zone.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|62.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|63.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|64.31
|Daily SMA50
|62.66
|Daily SMA100
|59.4
|Daily SMA200
|50.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.33
|Previous Daily Low
|61.96
|Previous Weekly High
|66.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.12
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend recovery beyond 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 level, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims continued to improve, down to 444K in the week ended May 14.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, consolidates around $1,870
Gold lacked any firm intraday direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. The commodity was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the $1,870 region and had a rather muted reaction to mixed US macro releases.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy