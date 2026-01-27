WTI falls to near $60.50 despite supply concerns

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price continues to decline after registering over 0.50% losses in the previous session, trading around $60.50 per barrel during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, Crude Oil prices could gain support amid supply concerns, as estimates indicate United States (US) producers lost up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) over the weekend after a winter storm disrupted energy infrastructure and power grids.

Reuters cited Consultancy Energy Aspects, saying outages peaked on Saturday, with the Permian Basin accounting for the bulk of the decline at around 1.5 million bpd. Losses eased on Monday, with Permian shut-ins seen near 700,000 bpd and output expected to be fully restored by January 30.

Oil prices could also gain as traders’ concerns increase on geopolitical risks, as tensions between the US and Iran keep markets on edge. US President Donald Trump said last week that the US has an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, renewing warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear programme.

Crude prices came under pressure as Kazakhstan prepared to resume output at its largest Oilfield, the energy ministry said on Monday, though industry sources noted production remained limited and force majeure on CPC Blend exports was still in effect.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which operates Kazakhstan’s main export pipeline, said on Sunday that its Black Sea terminal had returned to full loading capacity after maintenance was completed at one of its three mooring points, according to a Reuters report.