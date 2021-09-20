- Oil falls for the third day in a row, on the back of broad US dollar strength.
- Market sentiment remains downbeat, weighing on stocks and commodities, benefitting safe-haven flows.
- WTI’s technical perspective is tilted to the upside.
Oil is down for the third day in a row. WTI is trading around $70.72, down some 1.49%, at the time of writing.
WTI falls on downbeat market sentiment
The market sentiment remains downbeat, with the US dollar trading higher, stocks and commodities lower as the market awaits the Fed decision later this week. Additionally, China’s Evergrande, the second-largest real-estate developer, is in financial distress, weighing on the market mood.
The rise in US oil rigs count and the expectations of the possibility of resuming operations in on-shore and off-shore installations in the Gulf of Mexico weighed on WTI. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of six peers, is flat, at 93.19, adding pressure on oil prices.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
WTI is trading well above the daily moving averages, suggesting the uptrend is intact. The recent dip could suggest there is an ongoing correction. The first support level would be $70.00. A daily close below the latter could pave the way for further losses. The next demand area would be the confluence of the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMA), around $69.35. A break below of that area would expose the September 9 low at $67.56.
On the other hand, in the case of a daily close above $71.00, it could mean that WTI could resume its uptrend. The first supply zone on the way up would be $72.00. A decisive break of it could open the door for further gains. The following resistance would be the September 15 high at $73.11.
The Relative Strength Index is at 55.30, heading slightly lower, but it supports the bullish bias as it remains above the 50-midline.
KEY LEVELS TO WATCH
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.72
|Today Daily Change
|-1.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.49
|Today daily open
|71.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.1
|Daily SMA50
|69.27
|Daily SMA100
|69.14
|Daily SMA200
|63.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.47
|Previous Daily Low
|71.01
|Previous Weekly High
|72.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.3
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
