- WTI crude oil struggles to keep the US inflation-linked bullish bias.
- Resumption of Russian oil pipeline flows after a six-day halt challenges US CPI-led advances.
- EIA inventory build, Fedspeak and challenges to risk profile also exert downside pressure on the oil prices.
- Monthly demand forecasts from OPEC and IEA will be important for immediate direction.
WTI crude oil prices struggle to keep US inflation-led gains during Thursday’s Asian session, staying mostly idle around $90.85 after stepping back from $91.79. That said, challenges to risk profile join a cautious mood ahead of monthly demand forecasts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The black gold cheered the US dollar’s slump the previous day to post over 1.0% gains amid receding hawkish Fed bets. The latest comments from Fed policymakers and the US-China tariff story challenged the bulls afterwards. Additionally, headlines suggesting Russian oil pipeline flows resumed after Hungarian firm settled transit bill joined downbeat weekly official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) to exert downside pressure on the energy benchmark.
“Russian oil pipeline flows resumed to Central Europe on Wednesday, ending a six-day halt, after Hungarian group MOL paid transit fees owed to Ukraine, providing a temporary solution to the latest disruption of Russian energy supplies,” said Reuters. On the other hand, the
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change rose to 5.458M for the week ended on August 05 versus 0.073M forecasts and 4.467M prior.
US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to the fresh low since June 30 after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 8.5% on YoY in July versus 8.7% expected and 9.1% prior. “After Wednesday's CPI report, traders of futures tied to the Fed's benchmark interest rate pared bets on a third straight 75-basis-point hike at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, and now see a half-point increase as the more likely option,” said Reuters following the data.
It’s worth noting that US President Joe Biden also mentioned that they are seeing some signs that inflation may be moderating, as reported by Reuters. "We could face additional headwinds in the months ahead," Biden added. "We still have work to do but we're on track," said US President Biden.
Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned, “The Fed is ‘far, far away from declaring victory’ on inflation. The policymaker added that he hasn't ‘seen anything that changes’ the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023. Elsewhere, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans mentioned, “The economy is almost surely a little more fragile, but would take something adverse to trigger a recession.” Fed’s Evans also called inflation "unacceptably" high.
Also challenging the oil buyers was Reuters news saying US President Biden rethinks steps on China tariffs in the wake of Taiwan response, per sources.
The OPEC and IEA demand projections will be important after the EIA raised its 2022 oil consumption forecasts to 99.43 million bpd. OPEC left the 2022 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 3.36 million bpd in its latest projections while EIA warned that global natural gas demand growth is likely to contract slightly in 2022 and will continue its sluggish trend over the next three years.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest rebound, WTI crude oil prices remain below the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding $94.40, which joins sluggish RSI and MACD to keep sellers hopeful of revisiting the six-month low marked in the last week, around $86.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.95
|Today Daily Change
|1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20%
|Today daily open
|89.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.34
|Daily SMA50
|103.42
|Daily SMA100
|104.35
|Daily SMA200
|94.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.99
|Previous Daily Low
|88.46
|Previous Weekly High
|97.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.4
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|86.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: China, Fedspeak probe bulls near 0.7100, Aussie inflation expectations eyed
AUD/USD treads water around 0.7080, after rallying to the fresh two-month high, as the recent Fedspeak and headlines surrounding the China tariffs seemed to have poked the bulls. The Aussie pair traders remain cautious ahead of the monthly Consumer Inflation Expectations from Australia.
EUR/USD defends US inflation-inspired gains near 1.0300 at one-month high
EUR/USD flirts with the 1.0300 threshold, after posting the biggest daily gains to refresh five-week high, as traders reassess the risk profile during early Thursday morning in Europe. The reduction in the US inflation numbers propelled hopes that Fed could ease on its rate hike trajectory.
Gold eases below $1,804 hurdle as Fed hawks retreat on softer US inflation
Gold price fades US inflation-led gains as the metal retreats to $1,790 during the initial Tokyo session on Thursday. The precious metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the mixed concerns surrounding the Fed's next moves and the Sino-American tension.
Avalanche price makes a turn for the better
Avalanche price shows classic ramping pattern accompanied with price ascension. AVAX price has breached the oversold level on the Relative Strength Index. If the technicals are correct, a breach of the $50 barrier could happen rapidly.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!