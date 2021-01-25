WTI eyes to regain $53.00 as vaccine news battles risk-off mood

- WTI keeps recovery moves from $51.80 as risks recover.
- Updates from Moderna, AstraZeneca and Israel’s Maccabi Health Services favor risks.
- Geopolitical problems in Libya, Russia joins Iraq’s production cut news to help the oil bulls.
- API data, virus/vaccine updates and US fiscal package news will be important to watch.
WTI remains firm at around $52.85 during the early Asian trading on Tuesday. The energy benchmark posted the biggest gains in over a week the previous day as chatters over Iraq’s output cut joined news of a fire in a Russian refinery and dispute in Libya. The upside momentum recently gained extra strength as global leaders in the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine defy the latest skepticism over their products.
In its latest official update, Moderna announced its vaccine’s capacity to combat the covid virus strains initially spotted in the UK and South Africa. The firm also conveyed, a year or longer durability of its primary series of COVID-19 vaccine. Further, AstraZeneca also ruled out speculations that its vaccine has only 8% efficacy on adults over age 65.
Elsewhere, Israel’s Maccabi Health Services showed that out of the 128,600 Israeli participants in a study who had all received their second jab of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, only 20 had tested positive for Covid-19 and none had been hospitalized or even experienced temperatures of above 38.5 degrees Celsius.
Read: Covid-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine effective against UK, SA strains and promising Israeli data
Talking about the oil-specific catalysts, Iraq is up for compensating for the previous breach in the OPEC decision to cut the output while Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guard has halted all oil exports from the ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Hariga, per Reuters. Additional oil updates from Reuters also mentioned, “One man died and another was injured after a fire on Monday ripped through the Russian Ufaorgsintez oil refinery, controlled by Rosneft, the refinery said.”
It should be noted that the New York Times’ news suggesting that US President Joe Biden will announce a suite of executive actions on Wednesday to combat climate change, including a ban on new oil and gas drilling on federal land, also favored the commodity prices.
Against this backdrop, the oil prices concentrated on the vaccine optimism as well as news affecting the supply to portray the recovery. In doing so, the commodity paid a little heed to the fears of a delay in the US stimulus and a risk-off mood that favored the US dollar index (DXY).
Moving on, weekly oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the period ended on January 22, prior 2.562M, will be the key for oil traders. However, major attention should be given to the vaccine news and energy headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
An upside break of a descending trend line from last Wednesday, currently around $52.55, directs WTI buyers toward a downward sloping resistance line from January 13, at $53.66 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|1.40%
|Today daily open
|52.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51
|Daily SMA50
|47.84
|Daily SMA100
|43.68
|Daily SMA200
|39.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.14
|Previous Daily Low
|51.43
|Previous Weekly High
|53.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.43
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to hold 0.7700 amid risks recovery, off in Australia
AUD/USD snaps two-day losing streak, while extending bounce off one-week low, despite recently easing from intraday top. Vaccine news battles uncertainty over the US stimulus, mixed headlines from China gets less audience.
EUR/USD at the verge of retesting recent lows
Risk-aversion drove EUR/USD lower alongside dismal German data. The dollar’s demand eased, but the risk of another leg lower is high ahead of first-tier events later in the week.
Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier
Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall.
Gold: Indecisive as traders look ahead to key risk events
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) were indecisive on Monday, swinging within a $20 range from the upper $1840s to the upper $1860s. Volatility has died down in recent trade ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific session.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.