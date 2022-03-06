WTI eyes more upside on delays in Iranian talks and ban on Russian oil

- Investors brace for more upside on banning Russian oil and delays in Iranian talks.
- The ban on Russian oil will be coordinated with the appropriate global oil supply.
- WTI crossed 13-year old resistance at $115 on expected shrink in oil supply.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, eyes more upside this week as the US administration is set to tap the pause button on oil imports by nations from Russia. The former is in conversation with its European partners at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil in a coordinated way along with a stipulation of appropriate global oil supply.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is "looking" at banning Russian oil and gas, but says the US is unlikely to do so without permission from European countries. This is to be done in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian arbitrariness has spooked the entire world and has dampened the supply chain in Europe and its multiplier effects on commodity prices. Adding to that, the Russian military activity on Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine has forced the Western leaders to come forward with more sanctions on the Kremlin.
Last week, a sense of pessimism was witnessed in the oil prices on the likely removal of sanctions on the Iranian nuclear deal. Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran, as per Reuters.
The Iran nuclear deal was the only bearish indicator, which was restricting oil prices to move higher. The delay in the potential contribution of Iranian oil to the global supply has unleashed bulls in the oil counter. WTI oil kissed the $115 mark last week and is expected to elevate its momentum further on increasing military activities in Ukraine.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|113.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.54
|Daily SMA50
|87.14
|Daily SMA100
|81.67
|Daily SMA200
|76.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.08
|Previous Daily Low
|105.66
|Previous Weekly High
|114.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews 22-month low near 1.0850 as Ukraine woes escalate, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD extends the four-week downtrend towards hitting a fresh multi-day low as the trading week begins. That said, the major currency pair dropped to the lowest levels last seen during May 2020 before taking a breather around 1.0860.
GBP/USD: Licks wounds near 11-week low with limited upside potential
GBP/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picks up bids from multi-day low. Oversold RSI triggered corrective pullback but nearby resistance line, 10-DMA limits recovery moves. Multiple levels marked during late 2021 offer strong support to challenge bears.
Gold rallies $20/oz to test $1,991 as traders run for cover
As the attacks in Ukraine intensify, there has been a $20.00/oz rally at the start of the Asia session with risk-off all around and higher commodities higher across the board. S&P 500 futures extend their fall to 1.1% and NASDAQ futures are off 1.2%.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
US payrolls excel but markets are fixed on Ukraine Premium
American hiring accelerated in February just one month after Omicron cases peaked in the US bringing the labor market close to full pre-pandemic employment. Markets ignore excellent payroll report, Treasury yields, equities fall with Ukraine war.