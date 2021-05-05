WTI eyes March high near $68 amid API data and global growth optimism

- Crude oil extends gains on Wednesday in the Asian session.
- API data records drop in US crude inventories, signals rise in energy demand.
- A subdued US dollar also lends support to oil prices.
Oil prices maintain the upward trend in the Asian session on Wednesday. The optimism surrounding the global economic recovery lifts the energy demand while the movement is further corroborated by the recent depreciation in the US dollar.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $66.45, up 1.33% on the day.
A host of economic data concluded the fact that domestic demand is rising on account of the reopening of economic activities across the region and provided the black gold with much-needed support.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), data suggested that the US inventories fell by 7.7miilions barrels in the week ended April 30th. The fall in crude oil inventories in the world’s biggest oil consumer signals strengthening demand prospects. The US, Eurozone, and UK are witnessing a turnaround in their economic activity backed by government expenditures and measures.
Meanwhile, OPEC and its members are expecting a revival in consumption in the second half of the year. Adding to the demand outlook, the EU Commission plans to allow travellers who are fully vaccinated to travel within the EU.
Moving on, the dollar-denominated commodity is enjoying a recent downturn in the US dollar index (DXY), which is consolidating gains near 91.30, suggesting that investors are looking towards riskier assets at the expense of the safe-haven dollar.
However, rising corona cases in Asia-pacific, especially in India, which is the third, largest consumer of energy, and Japan could limit the gains beyond $68.
Meanwhile, the dynamics around the US dollar will continue to influence oil prices.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|66.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.31
|Daily SMA50
|62.15
|Daily SMA100
|57.54
|Daily SMA200
|49.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.15
|Previous Daily Low
|64.25
|Previous Weekly High
|65.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.64
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
