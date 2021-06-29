WTI extends correction to test $72 as oil demand concerns resurface

- WTI on a corrective mode ahead of the July 1 OPEC+ meeting.
- Delta variant fears stoke fuel oil demand concerns, boost the US dollar.
- US Consumer Confidence data and API crude stockpiles eyed.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is extending its corrective downside into the second straight day on Tuesday, as the bears gear up for a test of the $72 mark.
The US oil hit fresh two-and-a-half year highs at $74.45 on Monday before reversing over $2 to $72.05, where it now wavers. The black gold is down 1.15% on the day, undermined by rising fears that the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant globally could derail the economic recovery, in turn, impacting the prospects for fuel demand recovery.
The market mood remains dour amid fears over inflation and covid resurgence, boosting the safe-haven demand for the US dollar while exerting additional downside pressure on WTI. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil more expensive for foreign buyers.
The weakness in oil prices could be also associated with a profit-taking slide ahead of Thursday’s OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting. The alliance is set to meet in order to discuss easing the oil supply cuts amid the ongoing surge in prices.
In the meantime, oil traders look forward to the US weekly crude stockpiles report due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.
WTI technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.03
|Today daily open
|72.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.94
|Daily SMA50
|67.04
|Daily SMA100
|64.19
|Daily SMA200
|54.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.17
|Previous Daily Low
|72.36
|Previous Weekly High
|74.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.69
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.19 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading near 1.19, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech and the release of German CPI figures for June.
GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields
Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.