TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

WTI edges lower to near $60.00 on OPEC+ output plans

  • WTI price drifts lower to around $60.15 in Wednesday’s early Asian session. 
  • OPEC+ is planning to increase production again in December, Reuters. 
  • US crude inventories fell by 4 million barrels last week, the API said. 
WTI edges lower to near $60.00 on OPEC+ output plans
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $60.15 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI declines amid a potential plan by the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to raise output. Traders await the Energy Information Administration (EIA) crude oil stocks change report later on Wednesday. 

OPEC+ is reportedly considering a modest production increase in December, four sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. The group is likely to agree on Sunday to increase December output targets by another 137,000 barrels per day (bpd). While the base scenario assumes restoring output to around 1.66 million bps, there is still no consensus on the pace of further expansion. The decision to increase oil output could weigh on the WTI in the near term. 

“Rising OPEC+ output could help offset any curtailment to Russian barrels following US sanctions,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

Data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending October 24 fell by 4 million barrels compared to a decline of 2.98 million barrels in the previous week. Crude oil inventories in the US are so far showing a net loss of 6.4 million barrels for the year, according to Oilprice calculations of API data.

Oil traders will closely monitor the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of its October meeting on Wednesday. This would bring the Federal Funds Rate target to 3.75%-4.00%. Lower interest rates generally weaken the US Dollar (USD) as it makes oil cheaper for foreign buyers, boosting global demand and lifting WTI prices.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD registers modest gains on Tuesday, yet it remains trading within familiar levels amid the lack of catalysts as the US government remains shut. However, upbeat news regarding the US-China trade war, weakened the Dollar and boosted the Euro. 

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD stays well on the defensive in the latter part of Tuesday’s session, hovering around the 1.3280 zone despite the Greenback’s modest retracement. Furthermore, the Sterling’s offered stance comes on the back of prospects of a potential BoE rate cut and steady fiscal fears.

Gold rebounds toward $4,000 amid pre-Fed market positioning

Gold rebounds toward $4,000 amid pre-Fed market positioning

Gold is back in the red, rebounding toward $4,000 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal pauses its downside as traders look to cash in on the recent correction ahead of the key US Federal Reserve's policy decision later on Wednesday. The latest US Dollar uptick could limit Gold's recovery. 

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana exchange-traded funds could see strong demand upon launch, while other altcoin ETFs may face weaker inflows amid BlackRock's absence from the market, according to K33.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers