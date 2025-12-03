WTI edges higher even as EIA data signals weaker demand

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) edges higher on Wednesday after a brief dip as traders digest the latest US Energy Information Administration (EIA) crude inventory report. At the time of writing, WTI is trading near $59.10, up nearly 1.00% on the day.

The weekly EIA report offered a softer demand signal, showing a 574K barrel build in crude inventories against expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel draw, while gasoline and distillate stocks also rose sharply.

Geopolitical tensions also remain elevated following high-level talks between the United States and Russia that failed to deliver meaningful progress toward ending the Ukraine war, while persistent concerns about global oversupply continue to shape the broader outlook to the downside.

From a technical standpoint, on the daily chart, WTI continues to trade below a downward-sloping trendline, signalling that bears remain in control. The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) acts as immediate resistance, coinciding with the descending trendline around $59.50.

A clear break above this area would expose the next resistance zone, with the $60.50-$62.00 region forming a strong barrier reinforced by the 100-day SMA. A decisive move above this region would be required to ease the broader bearish pressure.

On the downside, initial support lies near $58.00, followed by the November lows around $57.00, a break of which could open the door to deeper losses.

Momentum indicators paint a mixed but mildly constructive near-term picture. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has edged slightly above the signal line near the zero mark, with a modest positive histogram that points to fading bearish pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), around 48, reflects neutral momentum as it drifts toward the 50 midline. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 12.7 underscores the absence of a strong trend.