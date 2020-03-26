WTI drops below $23, erases more than 6% on the day

- Oil struggles to make a recovery amid concerns over falling demand.
- IEA says global oil demand could decline by 20% due to lockdowns.
- US Department of Energy cancels oil purchases for strategic reserve.
After posting modest recovery gains during the first half of the week, crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $22.80, losing 6.2%, or $1.5, on a daily basis.
Dismal demand outlook hurts WTI
Concerns over a protracted decline in the global energy demand due to worldwide lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus continue to weigh on crude oil prices. While speaking at a conference on Thursday, Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said that the global oil demand could drop as much as 20 million barrels per day (BPD), or 20%, in 2020.
Birol further added that the global oil storage capacity could soon be filled up and added that the demand recovery was not expected to be neither easy nor quick.
Meanwhile, the US Department of Energy announced that it has cancelled planned crude oil purchases for the strategic reserve citing lack of funding in the coronavirus relief package and further weighed on crude oil prices.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.92
|Today Daily Change
|-1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.63
|Today daily open
|25.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34.43
|Daily SMA50
|45.54
|Daily SMA100
|52.25
|Daily SMA200
|54.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.85
|Previous Daily Low
|23.71
|Previous Weekly High
|31.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.57
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.10 as US jobless claims top three million
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, at the highest in over a week and up over 100 pips. The US dollar is on the back foot after US jobless claims leaped by 1,053% to 3.283 million. Markets are cheering the Senate's $2 trillion fiscal package and the Fed's QE.
GBP/USD rises to 1.21 amid dollar weakness, after the BOE
GBP/USD is rising above 1.21, driven by US dollar weakness after jobless claims surged above 3 million. The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at its third meeting this month.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
WTI drops below $23, erases more than 6% on the day
After posting modest recovery gains during the first half of the week, crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.