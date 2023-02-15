WTI drops and extends its losses below $79.00 after an increase in US oil inventories

- WTI extended its losses to three consecutive days beneath $80.00 a barrel.
- US EIA reported that stockpiles had risen the most since June 2021.
- WTI Price Analysis: Subdued but it remains slightly tilted to the downside.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is extending its fall to three straight days of consecutive losses, weighed by crude oil inventories in the United States (US) jumping more than estimates. Speculations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) bolstered the greenback, a headwind for oil prices. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $78.40.
WTI is climbing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) even though US crude oil inventories have risen the most since June 2021. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) agency revealed that crude stockpiles increased by 16.3 million barrels, in the week of February 10, to 471.4 million barrels.
Crude inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, a delivery hub for futures, jumped by 659K last week, while refinery crude fell by 383K barrels per day. Gasoline inventories advanced by 2.3 million barrels to 241.9 million, exceeding analysts’ estimates of a 1.5 million barrels rise. Distillate inventories which account for diesel and heating oil, dropped by 1.3 million to 119.2 million, vs. expectations for a 400K barrel increase.
Aside from this, US Retail Sales for January smashed expectations and exceeded estimates. Therefore, recent Fed hawkish commentary, following Tuesday’s CPI print and today’s data, sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve would continue to tighten conditions, a tailwind for the greenback.
WTI Technical analysis
Albeit WTI remains neutral to downward biased, it remains consolidated in the $77.30-$80.50 range. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the bullish territory is almost flat, portraying oil as rangebound. In contrast, the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays sellers gaining momentum. Therefore, mixed signals suggest caution is warranted.
For WTI to resume its uptrend, it will need to conquer $80.50, which would open the door to test the 100 and 200-day EMAs, each at $81.43 and $85.00. As an alternate scenario, oil prices would resume their downtrend, with a decisive break below $77.00, dragging prices towards the YTD Low at $72.30.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|79.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.82
|Daily SMA50
|77.61
|Daily SMA100
|80.91
|Daily SMA200
|89.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.82
|Previous Daily Low
|77.7
|Previous Weekly High
|80.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.33
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6900 threshold ahead of Australian first-tier data
The AUD/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 0.6864 helped by a late recovery in Wall Street. The US Dollar preserves its strength ahead of Australian employment and inflation updates.
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0700 and at risk of falling further Premium
EUR/USD fell to 1.0660 on Tuesday, recovering just modestly ahead of the daily close. Soft Euro Zone data and upbeat United States one skewed the risk to the downside in a risk-averse environment.
Gold aimed to test the psychological $1,800 threshold Premium
Gold extended its decline on Wednesday to a fresh February low of $1,830.53 a troy ounce. The US Dollar strengthened throughout the first half of the day amid a dismal market mood, later extending its rally on the back of better-than-anticipated United States Retail Sales.
Uniswap Price Prediction: Bullish divergences to catalyze the next rally
Unswap price shows bullish cues after experiencing the largest sell-off in 2023 last week. Traders should watch the UNI price closely to participate in the next volatile price movement.
Disinflation: it is a matter of scale
According to Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the process of disinflation has begun in the US. In January 2023, US inflation (measured by the CPI) fell for the seventh month in a row, dropping 2.7 percentage points since its peak of 9.1% in June 2022 (year-on-year).