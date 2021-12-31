WTI dips to weekly lows in mid-$75.00s amid choppy year-end trade, remains on course for massive annual gains

- WTI has dipped back into the mid-$75.00s and is currently trading just above weekly lows set earlier in the session.
- Low liquidity and year-end profit-taking has resulted in choppy trading conditions for oil prices on the final day of the year.
- Nonetheless, WTI is set to post massive annual gains of more than 55%.
Front-month WTI futures slipped to fresh lows for the week near $75.00 per barrel in recent trade amid what appears to be some modest profit-taking in holiday-thinned trading conditions on the final session of the year. Prices have since rebounded to around the $75.50 mark, but choppiness may continue into the US session amid expectations for a continued lack of liquidity.
Intra-day volatility that has seen WTI dip just under $1.0 on the session shouldn’t distract from the fact that oil prices are set to post their best annual return since 2009. WTI is set to post gains of more than 55% having surged from lows last January of underneath $50.00 per barrel. Crude oil has surged this year as the global economy has recovered from the 2020 pandemic-induced recession and become more resilient with time to successive waves of the virus, largely thanks to rising vaccination rates.
After surging as high as the $85.00s in October (annual gains of nearly 80% at the time), oil prices saw a sharp correction lower in November and into December on fears of economic disruption and crude oil demand destruction after the emergence of the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19. However, as evidence has built over the last few weeks that the new variant is far milder than any prior strains of the virus and government’s have held off on imposing lockdowns, risk-appetite and crude oil prices have recovered sharply. WTI is thus set to post a monthly gain of about $8.50 or nearly 13% and is more than $12.50 or 20% up from earlier monthly lows in the $62.00s.
But Omicron risks remain, with countries across the world (including the US, UK and Australia)reporting record daily infections and this is capping oil’s gains. The fact that New Year’s celebrations have been canceled across many parts of the world is indicative of some of the near-term risks faced by the global economy and could perhaps be behind some of Friday’s year-end profit-taking. Separately, some investors fear supply-side dynamics could weigh on oil prices in 2022 as OPEC+ and US output climbs.
These fears were on show in a poll released by Reuters on Friday. The median forecast of survey participants was for WTI to average slightly more than $71.00 over the course of 2022, a downwards revision of expectations for next year’s oil prices from the November poll. In the prior poll, the median investor forecast had been for WTI to average just over $73.00 next year. Sources speaking to Reuters earlier in the week said that the cartel looks on track to agree to hike output by 400K barrels per day again in February. According to analysts at Julius Baer, “with oil demand growth slowing, supply growth persisting, and the energy crunch easing, we see the oil market balance expanding rather than shrinking in 2022 and thus expect prices to trend lower from today's levels.”
USOil
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.95
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.24
|Today daily open
|76.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.06
|Daily SMA50
|75.7
|Daily SMA100
|74.16
|Daily SMA200
|70.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.26
|Previous Daily Low
|75.61
|Previous Weekly High
|73.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.1
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
