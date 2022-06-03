- WTI retreats after positing the biggest daily jump in a week.
- OPEC+ production verdicts failed to lure bears amid “sell the rumor, buy the fact” view.
- Mixed concerns surrounding China, a pause in the US dollar’s decline favored oil’s recent pullback.
- US NFP, ISM Services PMI for May will be important, headlines concerning Russia, China should be watched too.
WTI crude oil adheres to profit-booking as it renews intraday low around $115.00, after rising the most in a week to poke $116.30 the previous day. While softer USD and no mercy for OPEC+ seemed to have triggered the black gold’s previous upside, mixed sentiment ahead of the US jobs report seem to weigh on the quote on early Friday.
In addition to the cautious optimism, mainly due to the softer early signals for today’s US employment numbers, the mixed headlines concerning China also weigh on the oil prices.
That said, comments from Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi seemed to have offered the latest entertainment to markets as the diplomat said, “USTR is seeking a 'strategic realignment' with China, tariff structure that 'makes sense'.” The positive mood, however, was challenged by statements like, “‘All options are on the table’ regarding tariff decisions on Chinese imports.”
On the other hand, US ADP Employment Change eased to 128K for May, versus 300K forecasts and a downwardly revised 202K previous reading. The Weekly US Initial Jobless Claims, on the other hand, dropped to 200K compared to 210K anticipated and 211K prior. Further, Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs both improved in Q1, to -7.3% and 12.6% respectively, compared to -7.5% and 11.6% figures for market consensus. Furthermore, US Factory Orders for April softened to 0.3%, from a revised 1.8% in March and 0.7% forecast.
It should be noted that the oil ministers from OPEC+ nations agreed on Thursday to lift output by 648K barrels per day (BPD) in both July and August, versus 432BPD expected, according to sources speaking to Reuters. The reason for the energy benchmark’s previous jump, despite the hawkish verdict, could be linked to the market’s doubts over OPEC+ ability to deliver the output, as well as the “sell the rumor, buy the fact” attitude.
Also favoring the oil bulls was the weekly print of the weekly official oil inventory data, released from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), -5.068M versus -1.35M expected and -1.019M prior.
Looking forward, the monthly prints of the US employment data and ISM Services PMI for May will be crucial for markets. That said, the headline US NFP is expected to ease to 325K versus 428K prior whereas the ISM Services PMI may retreat from 57.1 to 56.4. Should the key data fail to please USD hawks, the WTI could recover.
Technical analysis
Multiple failures to stay beyond join the sluggish RSI to signals WTI pullback towards the mid-May top surrounding $113.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80%
|Today daily open
|116.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.55
|Daily SMA50
|105.44
|Daily SMA100
|100.06
|Daily SMA200
|87.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.3
|Previous Daily Low
|109.96
|Previous Weekly High
|114.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.04
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrects towards 0.7250 amid dismal Aussie data, NFP eyed
AUD/USD is under renewed selling pressure towards 0.7250, retreating from six-week highs after the Australian home lending data fell in April. The aussie meets fresh supply despite the broad US dollar decline and a positive risk tone. All eyes on US NFP.
EUR/USD: Bulls take on bears in critical resistance area
EUR/USD has continued to find support after the New York close in a quiet session in Asia, extending the prior day's bull rally and taking a deeper supply area. There is potentially more to go in order to mitigate the price imbalances.
Gold approaches $1,875 hurdle with eyes on US NFP
Gold stays firmer around monthly top, edges higher during three-day uptrend. XAU/USD dribbles around $1,870, after an uptick to refresh the one-month high during Friday’s initial Asian session, as the NFP-linked caution takes momentum away.
Can SafeMoon bulls work their charm and trigger a 140% rally again
Safemoon price is undergoing a correction after its impressive rally seen between April 18 and May 26. This healthy pullback will be key in allowing buyers to regroup and recuperate for the next run-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!