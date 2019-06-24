WTI clings to monthly top as geopolitics play their parts

Iran’s political tussle with the US indicates an immediate supply-crunch threat.

The OPEC+ group’s likely extension to output limiting agreement and recent inventory data also please WTI bulls.

With the political tension between the US and Iran providing enough entertainment to the energy traders, WTI takes the bids around $57.75 during early Monday.

As per the Bloomberg report, the US President Donald Trump said that he will impose major new sanctions on Iran Monday. President Trump abruptly called off strikes on Iran during last-week after the later shot down one of the former’s drone and complained the United Nations (UN) that they have witnessed unmanned US aircraft moving around their space.

The new sanctions might have emphasized on the recent statement from Iran that points to the nation’s desire to increase its nuclear arsenal.

Elsewhere, latest statements from Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih indicate that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led alliance, generally known as OPEC+, is planning to extend the global output supply cut accord.

Further, last week's oil stock reports concerning the US has been positive to the prices whereas investors seem to have given little importance to the increase of 1 rig as conveyed by the Baker Hughes US oil rig counts.

Weighing on the quote could be the US-China trade tension that continues to challenge future energy demand.

Looking forward, news/developments surrounding politics can play an important part while directing near-term oil moves.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst, Ross J Burland, says that the energy benchmark is en-route for the 200-D EMA around $58.80: