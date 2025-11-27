TRENDING:
WTI climbs while Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks spark cautious optimism

  • WTI trades higher as prospects of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire raise the possibility of easing Western sanctions.
  • Planned talks in Moscow with the US envoy fuel speculation about geopolitical de-escalation.
  • Markets remain cautious, as even with a deal, any increase in Russian Oil flows would take time to materialize.
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $58.55 on Thursday at the time of writing, up 0.15% on the day. The move reflects renewed optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which could eventually lead to a partial rollback of Western sanctions on Russian Oil.

Markets reacted to reports that US envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow next week, alongside other senior officials, to pursue discussions aimed at ending the conflict. This development has strengthened speculation that some restricted Russian supply could gradually return to the market. However, a Russian diplomat tempered sentiment on Wednesday, stating that Moscow is not considering major concessions, a reminder of the fragility of the diplomatic progress.

Investors therefore remain cautious. Even if a political breakthrough occurs, any meaningful recovery in Russian export volumes would be slow and dependent on complex negotiations over sanctions, maritime insurance and logistical constraints. This uncertainty is limiting downside price risk for now.

Meanwhile, attention turns to the upcoming  OPEC+ meeting on Sunday. According to Reuters sources, the alliance is expected to keep production unchanged. This cautious stance comes as some members have already increased output since April to capture additional market share, while visibility on the evolution of Russian flows remains limited.

The combination of potentially easing geopolitical tensions and stable OPEC+ supply leaves WTI in a wait-and-see zone, especially as lighter trading volumes mark Thursday’s session due to the US Thanksgiving holiday. The next directional move will largely depend on signals from the Moscow talks and confirmation, or not, of an OPEC+ production status quo.

Chart Analysis WTI US OIL

WTI Technical Analysis

In the 4-hour chart, WTI US OIL trades at $58.58, above the day’s open by $0.32 and up for the day. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) extends its decline, underscoring a bearish backdrop. Price holds below this gauge, with the SMA at $59.22 acting as dynamic resistance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 shows improving momentum from neutral. A descending trend line from $62.38 limits gains, keeping recovery attempts contained.

Immediate resistance aligns at $60.24, followed by $62.38, while support is seen at $57.04. A sustained break above $60.24 could open the path toward the horizontal barrier, whereas failure to reclaim $59.22 would risk a pullback toward support. Momentum has firmed, but the bias remains heavy beneath the falling SMA, so bulls would need firm closes above successive resistances to turn the 4-hour tone higher.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

